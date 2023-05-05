PHOENIX — It’ll be one of the busiest event days of the year in downtown Phoenix, so beware of traffic if you’re heading down there.

For sporting events, the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets in a playoff game at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center and the Arizona Diamondbacks are home against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

First Friday, the popular monthly arts showcase at Roosevelt Row, will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oh, and it’s Cinco de Mayo.

Those who don’t want to deal with parking and traffic can take Valley Metro downtown.

Suns fans will be able to take the light rail for free with a game ticket. So will attendees of the Cinco in the City block party, which opens at 5 p.m. at Chico Malo, located at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

It's Cinco de Mayo & First Friday! 💀 🍸 @downtownphoenix is going to be poppin’ tonight. Take light rail 🚈 to avoid the traffic. Your fare is covered if you have tickets to the Cinco in the City event tonight or tomorrow! @RelentlessBeats #railride https://t.co/IAkYPoJBzp — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) May 5, 2023

D-backs ticket holders will have to pay regular fare.

The eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and westbound station at Third and Washington streets are the closest stops for the stadiums.

The Suns have previously offered traffic and parking suggestions for double game nights.

People coming from the East Valley should use either Interstate 10 to Seventh Street or I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street. Parking will be available on the east side of the arena.

West Valley fans can take I-10 to Seventh Avenue and then park on the west side of the arena.

Southeast Valley fans should use I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street, then park on the southeast side of the arena.

Listen live to the D-backs on 98.7 FM and the Suns on ESPN 620 AM. Both games can also be found on the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

