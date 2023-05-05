Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic to descend on downtown Phoenix with confluence of events Friday evening

May 5, 2023, 1:02 PM

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)...

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It’ll be one of the busiest event days of the year in downtown Phoenix, so beware of traffic if you’re heading down there.

For sporting events, the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets in a playoff game at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center and the Arizona Diamondbacks are home against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

First Friday, the popular monthly arts showcase at Roosevelt Row, will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oh, and it’s Cinco de Mayo.

Those who don’t want to deal with parking and traffic can take Valley Metro downtown.

Suns fans will be able to take the light rail for free with a game ticket. So will attendees of the Cinco in the City block party, which opens at 5 p.m. at Chico Malo, located at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

D-backs ticket holders will have to pay regular fare.

RELATED STORIES

The eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and westbound station at Third and Washington streets are the closest stops for the stadiums.

The Suns have previously offered traffic and parking suggestions for double game nights.

People coming from the East Valley should use either Interstate 10 to Seventh Street or I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street. Parking will be available on the east side of the arena.

West Valley fans can take I-10 to Seventh Avenue and then park on the west side of the arena.

Southeast Valley fans should use I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street, then park on the southeast side of the arena.

Listen live to the D-backs on 98.7 FM and the Suns on ESPN 620 AM. Both games can also be found on the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Terry Welfenberg - Photos via Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona deputies uncover murder mystery while making welfare check

A 76-year-old man was arrested last month after a welfare check turned into a murder case in rural Arizona.

16 hours ago

(Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)...

SuElen Rivera

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announces Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour this summer

American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour this summer. 

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Julie Willoughby for LD 13)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County appoints Julie Willoughby to House seat following Liz Harris’ expulsion

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat that was occupied by Liz Harris before her expulsion.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former owners of Valley Teakwoods restaurants to serve time for tax fraud

The former owners of the East Valley's Teakwoods restaurants were sentenced to pay nearly $2 million in restitution and spend time behind bars for tax fraud.

16 hours ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. (Photos via Maricopa County Sheriff's Offi...

KTAR.com

With suspect in custody, new details emerge about murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

The man accused of killing Lauren Heike while she was going for a walk near her north Phoenix residence has been identified as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley.

16 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)...

Kevin Stone

I-10 reopened in eastern Arizona 2 days after bridge damaged in fiery wreck

Interstate 10 in eastern Arizona was reopened Friday morning, two days after a semi-truck slammed into a bridge support pillar and burst into flames.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Traffic to descend on downtown Phoenix with confluence of events Friday evening