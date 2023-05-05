Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release name of man accused of killing Lauren Heike

May 5, 2023, 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:00 am

Lauren Heike...

(Lauren Heike - Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

(Lauren Heike - Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The man accused of killing Lauren Heike and leaving her body in a desert area in north Phoenix has been identified as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley.

The Phoenix Police Department announced an arrest in the high-profile case on Thursday night but didn’t reveal the suspect’s name until Friday morning.

Teasley was booked into jail on a count of first-degree murder.

Heike, 29, was found dead with signs of trauma around 10:45 a.m. Saturday near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Police said she was hiking on a trail near 65th Place and Libby Street on Friday when she was attacked, but her body wasn’t spotted until the next day.

A short surveillance video released by police Tuesday evening showed a person running from the area.

Heike’s parents appeared at a press conference Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Teasley was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in an apartment complex near Bell and Scottsdale roads, less than 2 miles from where Heike was found. Police said he was the person in the surveillance video.

“We appreciate the communities help in calling in tips and information regarding our investigation and the outpouring of support shown for the Heike family and affected community,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in the press release announcing the arrest.

