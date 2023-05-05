Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GOP analyst running for US House in Nevada swing district

May 4, 2023, 7:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A conservative policy analyst announced Thursday that he will run in 2024 for the highly competitive congressional seat in Nevada currently held by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, a third-term Democrat.

Drew Johnson, a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, said in a statement that his bid for the U.S. House in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District marks an effort “to help restore the basic, fundamental role of government for our citizens.”

Lee won reelection in November by 4 percentage points. Her swing district has long been considered the state’s most competitive, although more Democratic voters were added to the district in 2021, when the Nevada Legislature redrew state and congressional districts.

The district includes a large swath of Spring Valley, a diverse area in Las Vegas, as well as portions of rural Clark County.

Johnson’s bid for Congress comes after a close race in November for a seat on the Clark County Commission. He lost by 336 votes and placed blame on the state Republican Party for poor voter turnout, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

“Many of these Republicans didn’t vote because people in our party’s leadership, other GOP candidates, and respected grassroots conservative activists led them to believe the election was rigged,” Johnson said.

Johnson faces a challenge in the Republican primary from former Nevada state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, who announced her bid in March.

United States News

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, P...

Associated Press

Ex-officers face sentencing in girl’s shooting death at game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three fired police officers who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia are set to be sentenced Friday. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan have pleaded guilty to 10 […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Fans watch Rumor, a German shepherd who later won won Best In Show, compete at the 141st Wes...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring. But there’s a lot more than that to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event, now in its […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of Ch...

Associated Press

Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Boarders. China ranked second to […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee organizers booked more than 50 drag entertainers for next month’s Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis now that the state’s new law placing strict limits on cabaret shows is temporarily on hold. But they are being cautious, making adjustments to performances should the limits of the first-in-the-nation law essentially banning drag […]

23 hours ago

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office examine a vat that was hurled out of the pharmac...

Associated Press

Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Rescue workers in Massachusetts have recovered the body of a person killed Thursday after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant. Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing […]

23 hours ago

Rowers get splashed during a whitewater rafting trip down the South Fork of the American River near...

Associated Press

River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season

COLOMA, Calif. (AP) — Triple Threat. Deadman’s Drop. Satan’s Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California’s American River are truly living up to their names. As a historic snowpack starts to melt, the spring runoff is fueling conditions for some of the best whitewater in years on the American River and its forks, […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

GOP analyst running for US House in Nevada swing district