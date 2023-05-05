PHOENIX — More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project highlights another busy week of closures on Valley freeways, according to state transportation officials.

In Chandler, westbound I-10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction on the Broadway Curve project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

🚧I-10 WB closed between Loop 202 and US 60.

🚧I-17 NB closed between Northern and Greenway.

🚧US 60 WB closed between Loop 202 and Greenfield.

🚧 Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Pkwy. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/j0cqWuoZDO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 5, 2023

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Loop 202 to Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.

Finally, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions in Buckeye between Watson Road and State Route 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

