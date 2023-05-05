Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 closure for Broadway Curve work among 4 on Valley freeways this weekend

May 5, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project highlights another busy week of closures on Valley freeways, according to state transportation officials.

In Chandler, westbound I-10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction on the Broadway Curve project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Loop 202 to Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

RELATED STORIES

The Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.

Finally, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions in Buckeye between Watson Road and State Route 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)...

Kevin Stone

I-10 reopened in eastern Arizona 2 days after bridge damaged in fiery wreck

Interstate 10 in eastern Arizona was reopened Friday morning, two days after a semi-truck slammed into a bridge support pillar and burst into flames.

7 hours ago

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Karie Lake attends the National Prayer Breakfast ...

Associated Press

Kari Lake’s lawyers fined in failed Arizona election lawsuit

Republican Kari Lake’s lawyers were sanctioned $2,000 Thursday by the Arizona Supreme Court in their unsuccessful challenge of her defeat in the governor's race.

7 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)...

Luke Forstner

Demolition to begin on iconic Metrocenter Mall ahead of major revitalization

The area of now-shuttered Valley icon Metrocenter Mall is set to get a serious revitalization in the coming years, bringing an end to an era.

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here’s how to get $25 tickets from Live Nation for dozens of metro Phoenix concerts

Live Nation is holding its annual discount concert promotion soon, offering $25 all-in tickets for dozens of shows across metro Phoenix.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/ Cinco Phoenix Festival, Maricopa County Home Shows)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 5-7

Fiestas celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a horse racing show and one of the biggest home and gardening events will take place in the Valley.

7 hours ago

(Telemundo's Christian Villegas screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Police take suspect into custody after woman’s death in Phoenix desert area

Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, authorities said Thursday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

I-10 closure for Broadway Curve work among 4 on Valley freeways this weekend