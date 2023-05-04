Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids

May 4, 2023, 2:51 PM

Demonstrators protest outside the Florida House chambers against bills the chamber passed on gender...

Demonstrators protest outside the Florida House chambers against bills the chamber passed on gender-transition treatments, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows, Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him Thursday that would keep doctors from prescribing drugs and performing procedures on minors who are seeking gender-affirming care.

The bill, which passed in the House largely along political lines, would also ban the use of state money for gender-affirming care and place new restrictions on adults seeking treatment.

It’s the latest in anti-LGBTQ bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign. It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children “need to come to a point where they realize their gender and are able to accept themselves.” Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Fine likened gender-affirming care to child abuse.

Many studies show that gender-affirming care like hormone therapy and puberty blockers can improve kids’ well-being, including reducing depression and suicidal behavior.

Democrats argued the bill wasn’t needed, and that medical care is a decision that parents should make with children’s doctors. They also said that treatment for children and adults is critical.

“For many who receive this care, it is essential to their health and well-being,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. “They just want to be their authentic selves and access the health care they need to do so.”

DeSantis, who has prominently taken on LBGTQ rights issues, supports the legislation. DeSantis has also pushed for restrictions on gender and sexuality lessons in schools, a ban on trans girls and women from school sports, and he has made it easier for parents to block school books with LGBTQ subjects.

United States News

Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, joins Chairman Sen. Sheld...

Associated Press

Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending

Senate Democrats pressured Republicans on the menacing debt ceiling impasse, focusing on what they say will be painful reductions in government services if a bill the GOP recently pushed through the House becomes law.

18 hours ago

FILE - Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Jean, Nev., Aug. 30, ...

Associated Press

State police to end 24/7 coverage in Reno amid high turnover

Truck driver Kim Santiago’s delivery routes between Utah and California routinely take him through Reno, Nevada, while most people are still asleep. After countless trips through northern Nevada, Santiago is now likely to find himself traveling on Reno’s highways during a gap in state trooper police coverage prompted by a critical staffing shortage. State law […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama inmate who escaped with jailer help enters plea deal

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate charged in the death of a jail official who helped him escape pleaded guilty Thursday to escape in exchange for having the murder case dismissed. Casey Cole White entered the plea agreement in Lauderdale County Court, avoiding a June trial on the felony murder charge. He continues to […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby responds to criticisms over a proposed trans...

Associated Press

Recall effort against Arizona election denier fails

Organizers of an effort to remove a rural Arizona county supervisor for skepticism over the results of last year's election announced that they have fallen short of the legal requirement to proceed with a recall effort.

18 hours ago

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. Service ...

Associated Press

Twitter alerts back on track for NYC subway after week off

NEW YORK (AP) — Service alerts for New York City’s subway, commuter trains and buses were back on Twitter on Thursday, a week after transit officials balked at paying to provide the information. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority lost access last week to Twitter’s application programming interface to send out automated alerts about service changes and […]

18 hours ago

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal ...

Associated Press

State charges tossed in university town hate crime attack

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — State charges including attempted murder have been dismissed against a woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus, court records show. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, who is white, still faces a federal hate crime charge in the stabbing of the 18-year-old woman […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids