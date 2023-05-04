Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Father of girl who disappeared in 1982 to face murder trial

May 4, 2023, 2:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Chicago man has been ordered to stand trial for murder in connection with the 1982 disappearance of his 8-month-old daughter, whose body has never been found, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

Isiah Williams, 76, accused in the presumed death of Olisa Williams, was bound over for trial in Washtenaw County, Nessel said.

Williams allegedly took the girl from the arms of her mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, during a struggle on April 29, 1982, in Ohio and took her to Michigan, where she was last seen alive that summer in Williams’ custody, Nessel said.

Olisa was never found and is presumed dead, Nessel said.

Ann Arbor police asked the attorney general’s office to review the case in early 2021. An open-murder charge was brought against Williams that October, and a lengthy extradition process followed, Nessel said.

Williams is due in Washtenaw Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on May 17.

It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

United States News

Associated Press

Alabama inmate who escaped with jailer help enters plea deal

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate charged in the death of a jail official who helped him escape pleaded guilty Thursday to escape in exchange for having the murder case dismissed. Casey Cole White entered the plea agreement in Lauderdale County Court, avoiding a June trial on the felony murder charge. He continues to […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby responds to criticisms over a proposed trans...

Associated Press

Recall effort against Arizona election denier fails

Organizers of an effort to remove a rural Arizona county supervisor for skepticism over the results of last year's election announced that they have fallen short of the legal requirement to proceed with a recall effort.

18 hours ago

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. Service ...

Associated Press

Twitter alerts back on track for NYC subway after week off

NEW YORK (AP) — Service alerts for New York City’s subway, commuter trains and buses were back on Twitter on Thursday, a week after transit officials balked at paying to provide the information. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority lost access last week to Twitter’s application programming interface to send out automated alerts about service changes and […]

18 hours ago

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal ...

Associated Press

State charges tossed in university town hate crime attack

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — State charges including attempted murder have been dismissed against a woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus, court records show. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, who is white, still faces a federal hate crime charge in the stabbing of the 18-year-old woman […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped inmate accused in deputy’s killing found in Mexico

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Virginia jail this week after being charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was captured in Mexico Thursday, authorities said. Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, was one of two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville Sunday. He was taken into […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi death toll from March tornado climbs to 22

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A person has died after being hospitalized for injuries suffered during a vicious tornado that tore through Mississippi on March 24, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday. The agency said the unnamed person lived in Sharkey County, a Mississippi Delta area hit hard by the tornado. The tornado lashed the […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Father of girl who disappeared in 1982 to face murder trial