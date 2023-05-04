Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi ex-governor to release texts in welfare scandal

May 4, 2023, 12:58 PM

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of p...

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of public service, while sitting in his Jackson, Miss., Capitol office, on Jan. 8, 2020. The former governor said Wednesday, May 3, 2023, that he will release all of his text messages related to a welfare fraud investigation — including money spent on building a university volleyball arena, a project backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and others with connections to Bryant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said Wednesday he will release all of his text messages related to a Brett Favre and others with connections to Bryant.

From 2016 to 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S., according to the state auditor. Prosecutors have said the department gave money to nonprofit organizations that spent it on projects such as the $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Bryant, a Republican, finished his second and final term as governor in January 2020. Weeks later, the first criminal charges were filed against six people, including John Davis, a Department of Human Services director chosen by Bryant.

In a video released Wednesday, Bryant repeated what he has said before — that he was the 2019 whistleblower who told the auditor’s office about misdeeds at the Department of Human Services.

“The fact is, I did nothing wrong,” Bryant said in the video. “I wasn’t aware of the wrongdoings of others. When I received evidence that suggested people appeared to be misappropriating funds, I immediately reported that to the agency whose job it is to investigate these matters.”

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, with a new director, filed a civil lawsuit last year against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and more than three dozen other people and businesses to try to recover more than $20 million of the misspent money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

No criminal charges have been filed against Bryant, and he is not being sued. Attorneys for some of the defendants in the civil suit have filed court papers that include text-message exchanges between Bryant, Favre and others about spending welfare money on the volleyball arena. Bryant earned a degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1977, more than a decade before Favre played football there. Favre’s daughter started playing volleyball there in 2017.

In November, Bryant’s attorney cited executive privilege in seeking to block a subpoena that sought more information from the former governor.

In late March, three news organizations — the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, the Mississippi Free Press and Mississippi Today — filed papers opposing Bryant’s effort to seal any information he would provide to the court.

“After much thought and discussion with counsel, I’ve made the decision to forgo any arguments about executive privilege on my text messages in this matter and simply release them all,” Bryant said in the video Wednesday. “Frankly, I’m tired of paying legal fees to respond to lawsuits that I’m not a party to in order to protect my privacy and an executive privilege that should exist for future governors.”

Nancy New. She is a Bryant ally who also attended the University of Southern Mississippi and ran a nonprofit organization that received Human Services contracts. As part of her guilty plea, New acknowledged her organization directed welfare money toward the volleyball arena and a pharmaceutical project backed by Favre. No criminal charges have been brought against Favre.

United States News

Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portl...

Associated Press

4 Proud Boys, including Tarrio, found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were found guilty for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-governor candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who made a name for himself in the nation’s capital before returning home to Maine to run for governor vowed to seek redemption Thursday as a judge accepted his plea agreement for possession of thousands of images of child sexual abuse. Eliot Cutler, who came close to being […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Associated Press

Kids and social media: Here are tips for concerned parents

When it comes to social media, families are seeking help. With ever-changing algorithms pushing content at children, parents are seeing their kids’ mental health suffer, even as platforms like TikTok and Instagram provide connections with friends. Some are questioning whether kids should be on social media at all, and if so, starting at what age. […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a s...

Associated Press

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The seal for the U.S. Department of Justice is displayed on a podium in Washington, April 13...

Associated Press

DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said an environmental justice probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for residents in an impoverished Alabama county and announced a settlement agreement with the state. The departments of Justice and Health and Human […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

Associated Press

Executions to return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow South Carolina to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection without revealing the name of the company who sells them will soon be heading for the governor’s desk. The state Senate on Thursday approved minor changes the House made in the shield law bill with almost […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Mississippi ex-governor to release texts in welfare scandal