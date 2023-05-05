PHOENIX – Live Nation is holding its annual discount concert promotion soon, offering $25 all-in tickets for dozens of shows across metro Phoenix.

The 2023 “Concert Week” event runs May 10-16 and includes more than 3,800 shows across North America. Verizon and Rakuten presales will be held a day earlier.

The $25 price for select seats is the final amount during the online deal, with no added fees or taxes.

Four Phoenix venues are hosting most of the events included in promotion: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Arizona Financial Theatre, Footprint Center and The Van Buren.

A few shows at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale; the Marquee Theatre in Tempe; and Crescent Ballroom, Orpheum Theatre and Valley Bar are also included.

Get ready for Concert Week, May 10-16! $25 All-In Tickets to over 3,800 shows. It’s the perfect time to get tickets to see ALL your favorite artists and fill your year with live events.

Head to https://t.co/Imf7LVmRvw pic.twitter.com/ioqsgqzQSs — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 4, 2023

The artist lineup includes the likes of Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg with Wiz Khalifa, ZZ Top with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Fall Out Boy, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Here’s the full lineup of the 80-plus Valley shows included in the deal, while supplies last (as announced May 4):

Arizona Financial Theatre

May 20: Dermot Kennedy with mehro

June 14: Seven Lions with Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri and Oblvyn

June 18: Elvis Costello with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

June 20: Earth, Wind & Fire

June 24: Angela Aguilar

June 30: Logic with Juicy J

July 14: RuPaul’s Drag Race

July 15: Brit Floyd

July 18: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

July 23: Jason Mraz & His Superband with Celisse

July 26: Dream Theater with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders

Aug. 5: Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Rosa Linn

Aug. 17: Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, DJ Mackle

Aug. 30: Weezer with Spoon, White Reaper

Aug. 31: Counting Crows with Frank Turner

Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Azules

Sept. 17: Alejandro Fernandez with Alex Fernández

Sept. 22: The Piano Guys

Oct. 10: Dethklok & BABYMETAL with Jason Richardson

Oct. 17: Macklemore

Oct. 27: Eden Munoz

Nov. 22: Wizkid with Skillibeng

Dec. 9: Blippi

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 31: Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson

June 7: Janet Jackson: Together Again with special guest Ludacris

June 11: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Metric

June 30: Fall Out Boy with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, Daisy Grenade

July 7: TLC and Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

July 15: Misfits with AFI and Fear

July 22: Disturbed with special guest Breaking Benjamin, Jinjer

Aug. 5: Big Time Rush with Max & Jax

Aug. 9: The Offspring with Simple Plan, Sum 41

Aug. 13: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd with Uncle Kracker

Aug. 16: Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies

Aug. 18: Boy George & Culture Club – The Letting It Go Show featuring Howard Jones and Berlin

Aug. 20: Foreigner with Loverboy

Aug. 23: Snoop Dogg + Wiz Khalifa with Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama

Sept 2: Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci with SWV & Dru Hill

Sept. 8: Ghost with Amon Amarth

Sept. 9: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina

Sept. 13: 5 Seconds of Summer

Sept. 24: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper with Ministry and Filter

Oct. 5: Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver

Oct. 7: All American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack & The Get up Kids

Oct. 8: Avenged Sevenfold with Special Guest Falling In Reverse

Oct. 12: Shinedown with Papa Roach, Spiritbox

Footprint Center

July 12: Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

July 25: Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Aug. 4: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Aug. 11: Beck + Phoenix with Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe

Aug. 25: Marca MP – Brindo Tour 2023

Sept. 3: Sam Smith with Jessie Reyez

The Van Buren

May 12: Future Islands with JOON

May 15: $NOT with Night Lovel, Eem Triplin, DC The Don, BigXThaPlug

May 18: Hayley Kiyoko with Allison Ponthier & Ill Peach

May 19: Molchat Doma with Nuovo Testamento

May 21: Near Dark Festival with Twin Tribes, Calabrese, Body of Light, Urban Heat, Glass Spells + DJ Dave Parley

May 29: Anees

June 1: Zebra

June 24: Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between with The California Honeydrops

June 26: Tarja with CHAOSEUM

June 29: Grandson with Jack Kays

July 7: Dirty Disney

July 16: The Drums with Cold Hart

July 27: Jesse & Joy

Sept. 14: Kolohe Kai with Mike Love

Sept. 17: Yacht Rock Revue

Sept. 27: The Aces with Lala Lala

Oct. 8: Owl City with Augustana

Nov. 8: Stephen Sanchez

Nov. 30: Lovett or Leave It

Crescent Ballroom

May 11: The Faint with Secret Attraction

May 14: Ruston Kelly with Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

Desert Diamond Arena

Nov. 10: Pepe Aguilar with Jaripeo Sin Fronteras with Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar & Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Marquee Theatre

May 16: Two Friends

Orpheum Theatre

Sept 2: KevOnStage

Valley Bar

June 3: Joan

June 4: Manila Grey

June 8: J.S. Ondara

June 9: Ours

