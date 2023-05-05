Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how to get $25 tickets from Live Nation for dozens of metro Phoenix concerts

May 5, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX – Live Nation is holding its annual discount concert promotion soon, offering $25 all-in tickets for dozens of shows across metro Phoenix.

The 2023 “Concert Week” event runs May 10-16 and includes more than 3,800 shows across North America. Verizon and Rakuten presales will be held a day earlier.

The $25 price for select seats is the final amount during the online deal, with no added fees or taxes.

Four Phoenix venues are hosting most of the events included in promotion: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Arizona Financial Theatre, Footprint Center and The Van Buren.

A few shows at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale; the Marquee Theatre in Tempe; and Crescent Ballroom, Orpheum Theatre and Valley Bar are also included.

The artist lineup includes the likes of Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg with Wiz Khalifa, ZZ Top with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Fall Out Boy, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Here’s the full lineup of the 80-plus Valley shows included in the deal, while supplies last (as announced May 4):

Arizona Financial Theatre

  • May 20: Dermot Kennedy with mehro
  • June 14: Seven Lions with Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri and Oblvyn
  • June 18: Elvis Costello with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
  • June 20: Earth, Wind & Fire
  • June 24: Angela Aguilar
  • June 30: Logic with Juicy J
  • July 14: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • July 15: Brit Floyd
  • July 18: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox
  • July 23: Jason Mraz & His Superband with Celisse
  • July 26: Dream Theater with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders
  • Aug. 5: Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Rosa Linn
  • Aug. 17: Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, DJ Mackle
  • Aug. 30: Weezer with Spoon, White Reaper
  • Aug. 31: Counting Crows with Frank Turner
  • Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
  • Sept. 10: Los Angeles Azules
  • Sept. 17: Alejandro Fernandez with Alex Fernández
  • Sept. 22: The Piano Guys
  • Oct. 10: Dethklok & BABYMETAL with Jason Richardson
  • Oct. 17: Macklemore
  • Oct. 27: Eden Munoz
  • Nov. 22: Wizkid with Skillibeng
  • Dec. 9: Blippi

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

  • May 31: Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson
  • June 7: Janet Jackson: Together Again with special guest Ludacris
  • June 11: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Metric
  • June 30: Fall Out Boy with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, Daisy Grenade
  • July 7: TLC and Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
  • July 15: Misfits with AFI and Fear
  • July 22: Disturbed with special guest Breaking Benjamin, Jinjer
  • Aug. 5: Big Time Rush with Max & Jax
  • Aug. 9: The Offspring with Simple Plan, Sum 41
  • Aug. 13: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd with Uncle Kracker
  • Aug. 16: Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies
  • Aug. 18: Boy George & Culture Club – The Letting It Go Show featuring Howard Jones and Berlin
  • Aug. 20: Foreigner with Loverboy
  • Aug. 23: Snoop Dogg + Wiz Khalifa with Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama
  • Sept 2: Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci with SWV & Dru Hill
  • Sept. 8: Ghost with Amon Amarth
  • Sept. 9: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina
  • Sept. 13: 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Sept. 24: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper with Ministry and Filter
  • Oct. 5: Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
  • Oct. 7: All American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack & The Get up Kids
  • Oct. 8: Avenged Sevenfold with Special Guest Falling In Reverse
  • Oct. 12: Shinedown with Papa Roach, Spiritbox

Footprint Center

  • July 12: Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross
  • July 25: Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
  • Aug. 4: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
  • Aug. 11: Beck + Phoenix with Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe
  • Aug. 25: Marca MP – Brindo Tour 2023
  • Sept. 3: Sam Smith with Jessie Reyez

The Van Buren

  • May 12: Future Islands with JOON
  • May 15: $NOT with Night Lovel, Eem Triplin, DC The Don, BigXThaPlug
  • May 18: Hayley Kiyoko with Allison Ponthier & Ill Peach
  • May 19: Molchat Doma with Nuovo Testamento
  • May 21: Near Dark Festival with Twin Tribes, Calabrese, Body of Light, Urban Heat, Glass Spells + DJ Dave Parley
  • May 29: Anees
  • June 1: Zebra
  • June 24: Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between with The California Honeydrops
  • June 26: Tarja with CHAOSEUM
  • June 29: Grandson with Jack Kays
  • July 7: Dirty Disney
  • July 16: The Drums with Cold Hart
  • July 27: Jesse & Joy
  • Sept. 14: Kolohe Kai with Mike Love
  • Sept. 17: Yacht Rock Revue
  • Sept. 27: The Aces with Lala Lala
  • Oct. 8: Owl City with Augustana
  • Nov. 8: Stephen Sanchez
  • Nov. 30: Lovett or Leave It

Crescent Ballroom

  • May 11: The Faint with Secret Attraction
  • May 14: Ruston Kelly with Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

Desert Diamond Arena

  • Nov. 10: Pepe Aguilar with Jaripeo Sin Fronteras with Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar & Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Marquee Theatre

  • May 16: Two Friends

Orpheum Theatre

  • Sept 2: KevOnStage

Valley Bar

  • June 3: Joan
  • June 4: Manila Grey
  • June 8: J.S. Ondara
  • June 9: Ours

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

