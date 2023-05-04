Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents

May 4, 2023, 12:33 PM

FILE - The seal for the U.S. Department of Justice is displayed on a podium in Washington, April 13...

FILE - The seal for the U.S. Department of Justice is displayed on a podium in Washington, April 13, 2023. The DOJ on Thursday, May 4, said an environmental justice probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for residents in an impoverished Alabama county and announced a settlement agreement with the state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said an environmental justice probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for residents in an impoverished Alabama county and announced a settlement agreement with the state.

The departments of Justice and Health and Human Services announced the results of the environmental justice probe and a settlement agreement with state health officials to address longstanding wastewater sanitation problems in Lowndes County, a high-poverty county between Selma and Montgomery.

The agreement is the result of the department’s first environmental justice investigation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said it will not be the last, because the “fight for environmental justice is an urgent one” and the impacts of climate crisis have exacerbated the health risks faced by marginalized communities.

“For generations, Black rural residents of Lowndes County have lacked access to basic sanitation services. And as a result, these residents have been exposed to raw sewage in their neighborhoods, their yards, their playgrounds, schools and even inside their own homes,” Clarke said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health agreed to a number of changes, including the creation of a comprehensive plan for the region, and a moratorium on fines against people who can’t afford functioning septic systems. The federal department agreed to suspend their investigation as long as the state complies with the settlement terms.

Wastewater problems are well-documented in Lowndes County, a county of about 10,000 people where 72 percent of residents are Black and 28% live in poverty. Before the Civil War, the county was home to cotton plantation owners where wealthy landowners got rich off the labor of enslaved people. The county later became a center of the struggle for voting rights and civil rights in the 1960s.

The region is known as the Black Belt because of the dark rich soil, but the type of soil also makes it difficult for traditional septic tanks, in which wastewater filters through the ground, to function properly.

The region’s intense poverty and inadequate municipal infrastructure contribute to the problem. Maintaining septic tanks have typically been the responsibility of a homeowner, while local governments maintain sewage systems. Some homes in the rural county, where the median household income is about $31,000, still have “straight pipe” systems, letting sewage run untreated from home to yard.

“Environmental justice is a public health issue, and where you live should not determine whether you get sick from basic environmental hazards not faced in other affluent and white communities,” Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights Director Melanie Fontes Rainer said in a statement.

State and federal officials have announced a number of changes through the years to try to address the problems in Lowndes County. Alabama lawmakers agreed to use a portion of the state’s pandemic relief funds for water and sewage projects, with some funds dedicated for high-needs projects.

United States News

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

Associated Press

Executions to return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow South Carolina to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection without revealing the name of the company who sells them will soon be heading for the governor’s desk. The state Senate on Thursday approved minor changes the House made in the shield law bill with almost […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Coroner: 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Four people were killed Thursday in a small city in rural south Georgia, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life, the local coroner said. The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s […]

13 hours ago

Fountains flow outside the Beverly Hospital, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Montebello, Calif. Alarmed b...

Associated Press

California lawmakers OK emergency loans to failing hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Alarmed by the closure of a rural hospital earlier this year, California lawmakers on Thursday voted to loan $150 million to struggling medical centers in the hope of preventing a cascade of similar failures across the state. The only hospital in Madera County closed in December, leaving the community of nearly […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates, right, speaks at a news conference, Jan. 20, 2023,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Baltimore police officer sold pot on the clock

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers were indicted this week in separate cases, including an 11-year department veteran accused of selling drugs on the clock — allegations that come as the agency seeks to rebuild its reputation after the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal ruptured public trust. Officer Cejus Watson was supposed to […]

13 hours ago

Police investigate the site where a homeless woman was stabbed several times through the side of he...

Associated Press

California police detain person in connection to stabbings

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities said they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town and will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon. This is the first time the Davis Police Department has said the three stabbings that occurred over […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents