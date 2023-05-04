Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

May 4, 2023, 12:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the year.

“I can now report that, as expected, Paramount has resumed the process of selling Simon & Schuster,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in a staff memo shared Thursday with The Associated Press. Karp noted in the letter that Simon & Schuster is enjoying a strong 2023 so far, with double-digit domestic revenue growth over the first three months compared with the same time period last year.

“It should come as no surprise that there are many interested parties, a reflection of the fact that we are an even more successful and more profitable company than when the sale process first began,” Karp wrote.

Paramount has said that Simon & Schuster does not fit “strategically” because it’s not video-based. During an earnings report call Thursday morning, Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra noted that the company was committed to “divesting non-core assets.”

“We have restarted the sale process for Simon & Schuster and we see a path to potentially closing a transaction this year,” she said. “The combination of initial interest and strong operating performance of the business over the last several years, gives us confidence in our ability to maximize the value of this asset for our shareholders.”

Simon & Schuster, founded nearly a century ago, publishes such best-selling authors as Colleen Hoover, Stephen King and Bob Woodward. It has a long history of releasing political books, from Hillary Clinton’s memoir “Living History” to Woodward’s Donald Trump book “Fear,” and also works with such acclaimed fiction writers as King, Jennifer Egan and Don DeLillo.

Penguin Random House, already the country’s largest trade publisher, had offered $2.2 billion in 2020 for Simon & Schuster, a deal that would have created a dominant force in the book market. But the U.S. Justice Department sued, alleging the sale would reduce the number of books published and damage competition, and U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan ruled in the government’s favor after a trial last summer. The DOJ’s case was part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to push back against proposed mergers.

Hachette Book Group and HarperCollins Publishing, each of which have expressed interest in buying Simon & Schuster, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Paramount is otherwise expected to favor a private equity firm, which would not face similar government objections over anti-trust law.

United States News

Associated Press

Coroner: 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Four people were killed Thursday in a small city in rural south Georgia, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life, the local coroner said. The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s […]

12 hours ago

Fountains flow outside the Beverly Hospital, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Montebello, Calif. Alarmed b...

Associated Press

California lawmakers OK emergency loans to failing hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Alarmed by the closure of a rural hospital earlier this year, California lawmakers on Thursday voted to loan $150 million to struggling medical centers in the hope of preventing a cascade of similar failures across the state. The only hospital in Madera County closed in December, leaving the community of nearly […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates, right, speaks at a news conference, Jan. 20, 2023,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Baltimore police officer sold pot on the clock

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers were indicted this week in separate cases, including an 11-year department veteran accused of selling drugs on the clock — allegations that come as the agency seeks to rebuild its reputation after the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal ruptured public trust. Officer Cejus Watson was supposed to […]

12 hours ago

Police investigate the site where a homeless woman was stabbed several times through the side of he...

Associated Press

California police detain person in connection to stabbings

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities said they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town and will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon. This is the first time the Davis Police Department has said the three stabbings that occurred over […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

WVa residents rip pesticide facility plan as hearing looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia logging company’s bid to establish a toxic-spewing facility in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains is drawing stiff pushback ahead of a public hearing planned for Thursday evening. Allegheny Wood Products wants to build a fumigation facility in the Hardy County community of Baker to treat logs before they are […]

12 hours ago

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts a recent orchestra rehearsal, Friday, April 28, 2023, in New York. Stut...

Associated Press

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto now conductor, to debut at Met

NEW YORK (AP) — While singing on the world’s great stages, Nathalie Stutzmann thought about blond lager. “In Europe it’s very common to have the conductor getting a beer right backstage. I was so thirsty when I came offstage after a performance, I was always dreaming: It would be nice to be a conductor and […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm