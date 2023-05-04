Close
GOP Oregon state senators boycott 2nd day, prevent quorum

May 4, 2023, 11:02 AM

The Senate chambers sits nearly empty at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Thursday, May 4, ...

The Senate chambers sits nearly empty at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Thursday, May 4, 2023. Republican members of the Oregon Senate on Thursday extended their boycott of Senate proceedings into a second day, delaying action by the majority Democrats on bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican members of the Oregon Senate on Thursday extended their boycott of Senate proceedings into a second day, delaying action by the majority Democrats on bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care.

The stayaway prevented a quorum, with Senate President Rob Wagner having to postpone the planned opening of the Senate. Republican lawmakers have used walkouts in the past, but this time — if they continue to stay away — they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelming by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November and that bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection.

“The Senate is adjourned until 12 p.m. Friday,” Wagner said with a bang of the gavel after seven lawmakers — all Republicans — were excused. Five other senators — four Republicans and one independent — were absent without having been excused.

The boycott comes as several statehouses around the nation, including Tennessee, have been battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals. Oregon has increasingly been divided between the liberal population centers like Portland and Eugene, and its mostly conservative rural areas.

Republicans said they were protesting over bill summaries not being written in plain language. They based their boycott on a 1979 state law that requires summaries of bills to be readable by those with an eighth or ninth-grade education — measured by a score of at least 60 on the Flesch readability test, GOP Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp told a news conference Wednesday.

The existence of the law, passed by the Legislature in 1979 with bipartisan support, was discovered in April by a Republican caucus staffer. Knopp said he does not know when the law was last employed to make bill summaries easy to read.

“But it’s important that we follow the law because, if we’re passing laws today, are we just expecting in, you know, 20, 30, 40 years that people are just going to ignore the laws that we have on the books that we all passed,” Knopp asked at the news conference. “I don’t think we would appreciate that. And so I’m pretty sure that the legislators that did that back then also wanted the law followed.

He didn’t say how long Republicans planned to continue their protest, but that the caucus will take it day by day.

Asked if the Republican boycott was due to the bills on gun control and abortion and gender-affirming care, Knopp said, “It’s about every bill. But those bills specifically also don’t qualify under this law, and they refuse to fix them.”

Democrats said it’s clear the moves are aimed at delaying votes on those bills, which stand a good chance of passage in the Democratic-controlled Hose and Senate.

GOP lawmakers employed the same strategy in 2019 and 2020 to freeze legislation capping greenhouse gas emissions, among other things. Oregon has a two-thirds quorum rule, meaning the state House and Senate need two-thirds of their members to be present to conduct business. In the Senate, that’s 20 of its 30 members. Currently, 17 senators are Democrats, 12 are Republicans and one is an independent.

If Republican senators deny a quorum for the rest of the legislative session, which doesn’t end until late June, they could theoretically kill the bills on gun control, abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

The wide-ranging bil l on abortion and gender-affirming care would shield patients and providers from lawsuits originating in states where abortion and gender-affirming care are now restricted. It would also allow doctors to provide an abortion to anyone regardless of age and bar them in certain cases from disclosing that to parents.

The gun control measure would increase the purchasing age to 21 for AR-15-style rifles and similar guns, impose penalties for possessing undetectable firearms and allow for more limited concealed-carry rights.

