ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Troops headed to border ahead of Title 42 end, Valley hits 100 degrees

May 4, 2023, 12:05 PM

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Not only is the weather heating up, but so are tensions along Arizona’s southern border. 

If you have struggled to keep all this week’s headlines straight, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. 

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast for all the biggest stories in the state, on your time, from a Valley point of view. 

Here’s some of what we covered on the podcast: 

1,500 Troops deployed to U.S.-Mexico border ahead of Title 42’s end 

This week, President Biden and the Department of Defense announced 1,500 Army and Marine Corps troops will be deployed to the southern border to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

This comes days before the end of the public health policy, Title 42, which allowed CBP to turn away migrants immediately upon entry. 

However, this isn’t new for Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey deployed members of Arizona’s National Guard to the southern border in 2021. 

Phoenix hits first 100-degree day, heat relief resources available 

On Sunday, April 30, the reading at Sky Harbor Airport hit 100 degrees for the first time this year. 

Although slightly earlier than average, heat relief resources are already available throughout Maricopa County.  

The Maricopa County Association of Governments offers more than 200 volunteer locations that provide water, shade, and a place to drop off donation. You can check for location near you here. 

You can also apply for help replacing your HVAC system if you qualify. You can check your eligibility here. 

This week, Maricopa County announced millions in heat relief funding to provide day and night shelter for roughly 200 people experiencing homelessness. 

Family, Phoenix police plead for help finding killer of slain woman 

Phoenix police and the friends and family of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, begged for help to find her killer. 

Police said the girl was likely killed Friday, April 28, but wasn’t found until the next day near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.  

Her family and friends recalled Heike’s kindness and sweet nature as they asked for answers. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this 2018 file photo, a National Guardsman monitors activity in the field from Yuma Sector’s C...

Kevin Stone

Biden’s border troops plan gets mixed reviews from Arizona politicians

The Biden administration’s plan to send 1,500 U.S. troops to the border to help handle an expected surge in migrant crossings is getting a mixed reaction from Arizona’s congressional delegation.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)...

KTAR.com

AHS waiving all pet adoption fees through May 15 due to overcapacity

The Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all pets in its shelters through mid-May due to overcapacity.

12 hours ago

(Waymo Photo and Graphic)...

Kevin Stone

Waymo expands robotaxi service in Phoenix, Scottsdale, East Valley

Waymo announced a major expansion for its metro Phoenix ride-hailing service on Thursday, doubling the area of operation for the self-driving taxis.

12 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man wanted in fatal Phoenix stabbing claims self-defense after being located

A man wanted in a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in east Phoenix claimed self-defense after being located that night, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(From left, Trevion Wright and Taylor Gordon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)...

KTAR.com

2 men arrested in fatal early morning Phoenix stabbing

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal early morning stabbing in Phoenix, authorities said. 

12 hours ago

(Screenshot via ADOT YouTube)...

KTAR.com

ADOT to host 2 meetings about planned Loop 303 project

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has scheduled two public meetings in mid-May to provide information, gather comments and answer questions about plans for a new four-mile segment of Loop 303 in the Goodyear area.

12 hours ago

