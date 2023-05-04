PHOENIX – Not only is the weather heating up, but so are tensions along Arizona’s southern border.

1,500 Troops deployed to U.S.-Mexico border ahead of Title 42’s end

This week, President Biden and the Department of Defense announced 1,500 Army and Marine Corps troops will be deployed to the southern border to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This comes days before the end of the public health policy, Title 42, which allowed CBP to turn away migrants immediately upon entry.

However, this isn’t new for Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey deployed members of Arizona’s National Guard to the southern border in 2021.

Phoenix hits first 100-degree day, heat relief resources available

On Sunday, April 30, the reading at Sky Harbor Airport hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

Although slightly earlier than average, heat relief resources are already available throughout Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Association of Governments offers more than 200 volunteer locations that provide water, shade, and a place to drop off donation. You can check for location near you here.

You can also apply for help replacing your HVAC system if you qualify. You can check your eligibility here.

This week, Maricopa County announced millions in heat relief funding to provide day and night shelter for roughly 200 people experiencing homelessness.

Family, Phoenix police plead for help finding killer of slain woman

Phoenix police and the friends and family of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, begged for help to find her killer.

Police said the girl was likely killed Friday, April 28, but wasn’t found until the next day near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Her family and friends recalled Heike’s kindness and sweet nature as they asked for answers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

