Flo Rida, T.I., 2 Chainz among performers at Fiesta de Taco in Tempe this weekend

May 4, 2023, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A star-studded group of hip-hop artists, including Flo Rida and T.I., are scheduled to perform this weekend at Fiesta de Taco in Tempe.

The Saturday event at Tempe Beach Park will feature tequila tasting, Lucha Libre wrestling, taco vendors and more before the live music acts take over the stage.

2 Chainz, Lil Jon and Ying Yang twins will also perform at the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $59.

VIP tickets are $149 and include express entry, a separate viewing area with partial upfront stage access, and their own food vendors, bar options and restrooms.

The event is open to all ages and children 5 and under get in free.

It’ll be a return to the Valley for 2 Chainz and Lil Jon, who both performed in town in February as part of Super Bowl LVII events.

Flo Rida last performed in metro Phoenix in 2019, while T.I.’s last Valley performance came in 2013.

More information can be found on the event’s website.

