PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all pets in its shelters through mid-May due to overcapacity.

Fees will be waived at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain Campus and PetSmart in Scottsdale near Miller and Camelback roads.

There are more than 500 adoptable pets in the shelters.

AHS said in an email nearly 100 pets are being admitted into the shelters every day and less than 30 are being adopted.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped with a free follow-up hospital pet exam.

Those interested in adoption can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment. Curbside appointments cannot be made for dog adoptions.

Buyers will also take home a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

The adoption event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, works to find animals a home to make space to care for sick, injured or abused pets.

