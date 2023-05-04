Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found

May 4, 2023, 6:47 AM

This photo provided by Hinds County Sheriff's office shows Corey Harrison taken into custody Thursd...

This photo provided by Hinds County Sheriff's office shows Corey Harrison taken into custody Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Crystal Springs, Miss. Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, on April 22, officials said.(Hinds County Sheriff's office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hinds County Sheriff's office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The last of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison was found Thursday morning at a home not far from the detention center, the sheriff announced.

Corey Harrison, 22, was taken into custody at a home in Crystal Springs, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the prison. A female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with the escape and investigation, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media.

Jones thanked the “state, federal and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the tense days long investigation and search regarding the escapees. All escapees are accounted for.”

Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, on April 22, officials said.

Casey Grayson was found dead at a New Orleans truck stop over the weekend, officials announced earlier this week. His cause of death will not be determined until results from an autopsy report are returned. Investigators have not found any signs of foul play, Jones said.

Dylan Arrington killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27 after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

United States News

This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame, Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, The ...

Associated Press

Video Game HOF winners extended reach to girls, grandparents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The first commercial video game and the first one marketed to girls are headed to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, alongside a post-apocalyptic nail-biter and a system that made gamers out of grandparents. Computer Space, Barbie Fashion Designer, The Last of Us and Wii Sports were announced Thursday as […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich, Germ...

Associated Press

BMW: Don’t drive older models with Takata air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash. The warning covers vehicles from the 2000 through 2006 model years that previously had been recalled to replace faulty and dangerous […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said. The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn’t appear to have been a “random act,” police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

ATLANTA (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show. Deion Patterson was awaiting his first court appearance Thursday after police say he opened fire in […]

8 hours ago

A Ukrainian Border Guard soldier participates in a military exercise in central Ukraine, Monday, Ma...

Associated Press

In Ukraine’s forests, soldiers race to get for next push

SOMEWHERE IN CENTRAL UKRAINE (AP) — The fighters depart at dawn, single-file, rifles slung, compasses in hand, and disappear like chameleons into the lush greenery of central Ukraine’s dense forests. They’re training for a long-anticipated campaign that Ukraine hopes will shift the momentum of its war with Russia. It’s a crash course in new assault […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing, sent four people to the hospital and blew an industrial-sized vat into a parking lot, officials said Thursday. The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, officials said. […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found