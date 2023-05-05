Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 5-7

May 5, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — Fiestas celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a horse racing show and one of the biggest home and gardening events will take place in the Valley.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Tempe

  • Fiesta de Taco
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)

Glendale 

Mesa

Goodyear

Peoria 

  • Family Movie Night
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)

