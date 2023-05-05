PHOENIX — Fiestas celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a horse racing show and one of the biggest home and gardening events will take place in the Valley.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Suns vs. Nuggets – Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Suns vs. Nuggets – Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Day: Sunday Time: 5 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



The 2023 Woodford Preserve – Derby Dayclub Day: Saturday Time: 7:15 a.m. Venue: Turf Paradise (1501 W. Bell Rd.)



Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival Day: Sunday Time: Noon Venue: Downtown Phoenix (Washington Street and Third Avenue)



Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Scottsdale

Maricopa County Home Show Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Tempe

Fiesta de Taco Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)



Glendale

Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

Peoria Family Movie Night Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)



