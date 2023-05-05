ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 5-7
May 5, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Facebook Photos/ Cinco Phoenix Festival, Maricopa County Home Shows)
PHOENIX — Fiestas celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a horse racing show and one of the biggest home and gardening events will take place in the Valley.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Suns vs. Nuggets – Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Suns vs. Nuggets – Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- The 2023 Woodford Preserve – Derby Dayclub
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:15 a.m.
- Venue: Turf Paradise (1501 W. Bell Rd.)
- Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
- Day: Sunday
- Time: Noon
- Venue: Downtown Phoenix (Washington Street and Third Avenue)
- Diamondbacks vs. Nationals
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
Scottsdale
- Maricopa County Home Show
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Tempe
- Fiesta de Taco
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)
Glendale
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
Peoria
- Family Movie Night
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)
