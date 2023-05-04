Close
Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard

May 4, 2023, 6:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said.

The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn’t appear to have been a “random act,” police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene. Police didn’t release the name or age of the child but described him as a “young juvenile.”

Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magee said.

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack.

Police haven’t said whether they think more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the boy or the adult he was with. Police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to phone and email messages seeking additional information.

