Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

May 4, 2023, 5:44 AM | Updated: 5:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.

Deion Patterson was awaiting his first court appearance Thursday after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice Wednesday. Workers and others in a bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.

Authorities swarmed the city’s midtown neighborhood shortly after noon in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. declined to discuss any details of the investigation or a possible motive, saying, “Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation.”

Patterson had an appointment at a Northside Medical building and opened fire shortly after arriving in an attack that lasted about two minutes, law enforcement officials said at a news conference Wednesday night. Patterson then went to a Shell gas station and took a pickup truck that had been left running and unattended, authorities said.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The Fulton County medical examiner’s office identified her as Amy St. Pierre. St. Pierre worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency confirmed.

The CDC “is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting,” spokesperson Benjamin Haynes said in a statement. “Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss.”

The four wounded women — aged 25, 39, 56 and 71 — remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday night, according to Hampton, the deputy chief. Their names were not immediately released.

United States News

A Ukrainian Border Guard soldier participates in a military exercise in central Ukraine, Monday, Ma...

Associated Press

In Ukraine’s forests, soldiers race to get for next push

SOMEWHERE IN CENTRAL UKRAINE (AP) — The fighters depart at dawn, single-file, rifles slung, compasses in hand, and disappear like chameleons into the lush greenery of central Ukraine’s dense forests. They’re training for a long-anticipated campaign that Ukraine hopes will shift the momentum of its war with Russia. It’s a crash course in new assault […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing, sent four people to the hospital and blew an industrial-sized vat into a parking lot, officials said Thursday. The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, officials said. […]

6 hours ago

This May 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows overgrown grass and weeds in an unmowed l...

Associated Press

No Mow May? Our gardening columnist says no

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve heard about the #NoMowMay movement that’s been gaining steam on social media and in eco-conscious circles these past few years. Started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom, the call for homeowners to abstain from mowing their lawns during the month has spread to other countries, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland Rep. David Trone announces US Senate run

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. David Trone announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Trone, a Democrat, has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office. The congressman said he would […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. A confidential document obtain...

Associated Press

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping represents four fifths of the world’s commercial fleet, and in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce […]

1 day ago

Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas pastor and anti-abortion activist, claps as members of the city council v...

Associated Press

In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder