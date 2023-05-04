Phoenix police investigating death of pedestrian on Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an accident on Baseline Road involving a male pedestrian and a truck driven by a male.

When police arrived at the scene at approximately 8:05 p.m., they found the victim, who had been struck by the truck. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Baseline Road near the scene of the accident was closed in both directions because of the police investigation.

