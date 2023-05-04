Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigating death of pedestrian on Baseline Road

May 3, 2023, 9:56 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an accident on Baseline Road involving a male pedestrian and a truck driven by a male.

When police arrived at the scene at approximately 8:05 p.m., they found the victim, who had been struck by the truck. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Baseline Road near the scene of the accident was closed in both directions because of the police investigation.

 

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

KTAR.com

Hard rockers Shinedown coming to Phoenix later this year on tour stop

Shinedown is bringing its hard rock to Phoenix later this year for a show as part of its new tour.

23 hours ago

fire-truck...

KTAR.com

5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Five people were injured in a collision of two vehicles in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

23 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Madera County Sheriff's Office)...

Associated Press

Remains in California are Navajo woman missing from northern Arizona since 1987

Human remains that had been buried for decades in a California gravesite and marked as “Jane Doe" have been identified as a Navajo woman who went missing from northern Arizona.

23 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018...

Associated Press

Convicted murderer faces retrial in 2nd Tucson girl’s death

  TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man already convicted of murdering a Tucson teenager in 2014 is scheduled to be retried in the kidnapping and death of a 6-year-old girl. Pima County prosecutors said the retrial of 41-year-old Christopher Clements is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12 and last four weeks. Clements has been charged […]

23 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)...

KTAR.com

Parents of woman killed in Phoenix desert area plea for public’s help in finding suspect

The parents of a woman killed in a Phoenix desert area last week are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

23 hours ago

(Tempe Police Department Screenshot)...

Kevin Stone

Valley police agencies team up to combat street racing, intersection takeovers

Valley police agencies are working together to combat a recent rise in street racing and intersection takeovers.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Phoenix police investigating death of pedestrian on Baseline Road