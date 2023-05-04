Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian hit by truck, killed while crossing Phoenix street midblock

May 3, 2023, 9:56 PM | Updated: May 4, 2023, 9:28 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was struck by a truck and killed while he was crossing a west Phoenix street midblock Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Early information gathered by detectives indicates the deceased man wasn’t in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

