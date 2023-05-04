PHOENIX – A pedestrian was struck by a truck and killed while he was crossing a west Phoenix street midblock Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Early information gathered by detectives indicates the deceased man wasn’t in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.