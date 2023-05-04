ARIZONA NEWS
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed while crossing Phoenix street midblock
May 3, 2023, 9:56 PM | Updated: May 4, 2023, 9:28 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was struck by a truck and killed while he was crossing a west Phoenix street midblock Wednesday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
Early information gathered by detectives indicates the deceased man wasn’t in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
The investigation is ongoing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.