Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Protestors arrested at DeSantis’ Florida Capitol office

May 3, 2023, 6:59 PM

Laura DiBella, the Florida state secretary of commerce, walks past dozens of activists in shock as ...

Laura DiBella, the Florida state secretary of commerce, walks past dozens of activists in shock as they chant "Where is Ron," as part of a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office, officials said.

The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.

The arrests were made by the Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol, she said.

The protestors said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor. The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders.

A number of controversial bills have been passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday. They include an abortion ban, illegal immigration restrictions and legislation targeting drags shows, the LGBTQ community and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

United States News

FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. A confidential document obtain...

Associated Press

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping represents four fifths of the world’s commercial fleet, and in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce […]

23 hours ago

Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas pastor and anti-abortion activist, claps as members of the city council v...

Associated Press

In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Mayoral candidates, from left to right, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Pa...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral race hones in on crime policies

In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone, advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric. Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because […]

23 hours ago

Veronika Yadukha, of Kyiv, Ukraine, a student at Dartmouth College, right, installs an exhibit by U...

Associated Press

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia’s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing. […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in respons...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, a statute held in abeyance for nearly five decades until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit in Dane […]

23 hours ago

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Ange...

Associated Press

This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures. On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Protestors arrested at DeSantis’ Florida Capitol office