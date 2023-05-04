5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Five people were injured in a collision of two vehicles in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a work truck at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

According to officials, an adult female was ejected from the vehicle in which she was riding.

Responders treated her with advanced life-support measures, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Three female children also were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An adult male was taken to a hospital for observation in stable condition.

The collision is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.

There was no further information immediately available.

