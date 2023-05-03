Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wyoming mayor: Sorry for fiery abortion clinic Facebook post

May 3, 2023, 4:24 PM

A tree stand outside the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., on Monday, April 24, 2023...

A tree stand outside the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., on Monday, April 24, 2023. The mayor of Casper has apologized for posting an image of a fire on Facebook in response to the abortion clinic opening in his city almost a year after an arson attack on the facility. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new abortion clinic in deeply conservative Wyoming is stirring strong emotions, with the mayor of the state’s second-biggest city apologizing for a Facebook post some said evoked an arson attack that delayed the clinic’s opening by almost a year.

The post was intended to suggest hellfire, not violence, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell said in a long and at times tearful statement in which he apologized to the city’s residents.

“In poor taste, I made a comment that I feel was misinterpreted. I did not put a picture of a burning building. I didn’t do that. I put a picture of a guy dancing in a fire because in my religious beliefs: When you sin against God, you get to go to hell unless you repent,” Knell said at the close of a city council meeting Tuesday where more than a dozen people spoke for and against the clinic.

Wyoming lawmakers have passed a law banning abortion except in cases of rape or incest reported to police, or when the mother’s life is in danger. A state district court judge has put the ban on hold while a lawsuit against it proceeds. The state has also approved a first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills, which is set to take effect in July.

Last May, a woman broke into the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper and lit gasoline she stashed and splattered around the facility as it was being prepared to open, according to police.

The told Oil City he didn’t mean to incite violence and the news outlet removed the original story and comments from Facebook, citing an unspecified policy.

The mayor’s post nonetheless caught attention, including from Wellspring, which had representatives and supporters at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“For the mayor to post an image of fire in response to Wellspring finally opening, even if it wasn’t directly alluding to the arson, was careless and cruel. Casper deserves better,” Holly Thompson, a member of Wellspring’s board of directors, said at the meeting.

Knell said people shouldn’t confuse his personal views opposing abortion with his position as mayor that the new business is welcome in Casper. But he made his personal views clear at the meeting, saying he was simply “trying to give information” about potential peril in the afterlife.

Knell also said he knew from the start the post would cause controversy.

“You don’t think for a minute when I posted that that I didn’t know I was going to get it? I knew what was coming. But I’m telling you, I am strong in my convictions. I’m OK with what I said. I just wish I would’ve said it a different way so that it wasn’t offensive to anybody,” he said.

The mayor would not heed calls to resign, he said to applause.

The arson caused almost $300,000 in damage to the clinic. Police had no suspects until March, when tipsters responding to a higher reward in the case led them to Lorna Green.

The 22-year-old Casper college student allegedly told investigators she opposed abortion and burned the clinic because it was giving her anxiety and nightmares. Green, who has been released from jail, has not yet entered a plea.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Her attorney, Ryan Semerad, has said he looks forward to defending her in court.

United States News

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

Associated Press

Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Carlson pile up

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after Fox News fired star host Tucker Carlson — for reasons that remain unexplained — he has been the subject of a handful of embarrassing stories about some of his private messages and statements while at the network. The latest was in The New York Times on Wednesday, reporting […]

20 hours ago

Laura DiBella, the Florida state secretary of commerce, walks past dozens of activists in shock as ...

Associated Press

Protestors arrested at DeSantis’ Florida Capitol office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office, officials said. The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat. “Once the building […]

20 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices was dismissed by a state judge Wednesday. The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its investigative reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a […]

20 hours ago

A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2, 2023...

Associated Press

Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A mass shooting that killed five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a home in a rural Texas community has left a trail of anguish and sorrow that extends to Honduras and includes two newly orphaned children. A manhunt for the gunman culminated in the arrest of 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza on […]

20 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles where mountain lions have been studied for two decades, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The 210-pound (95-kilogram) black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area south of […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Wyoming mayor: Sorry for fiery abortion clinic Facebook post