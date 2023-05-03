Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases

May 3, 2023, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — With the stroke of a pen Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee rolled back some requirements for police to chase people in vehicles, a partial reversal of a controversial pursuit policy first enacted in the state at the height of racial injustice protests following George Floyd’s murder.

Under the new law, police no longer need probable cause to initiate a pursuit. Instead, reasonable suspicion that a person inside a vehicle has committed or is committing a crime would be enough to give chase.

The bill reflects a call for a return to more flexibility for law enforcement after Washington lawmakers passed an array of reforms to reduce violence and death in police response, covering everything from background checks officers undergo before they’re hired to the circumstances under which they can pursue vehicles.

“Sometimes the pendulum swings too fast,” said John Bandler, a lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “The criminal justice system is not a well-oiled wheel, and rapid changes aren’t the best for efficiencies. You have to retrain people. You have to recalibrate.”

Historically in the state, police have been authorized to use force to briefly detain someone if they have reasonable suspicion — a commonsense notion based on specific facts — that someone might be involved in a crime. Probable cause, however, is based on evidence that the person committed the crime and is considered a higher standard.

The shift from allowing suspicion to justify pursuit to requiring proof was controversial.

Those seeking greater police accountability contended a decline in high-speed chases made communities safer with fewer innocent bystanders being injured or killed. Crashes during law enforcement pursuits killed more than 7,000 people nationwide between 1996 and 2015, or 355 annually on average, according to the last comprehensive report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics on the issue. Nearly 30% of the people killed were in vehicles not involved in pursuits, 4% were bystanders, 65% were suspects and 1% were officers.

Some law enforcement and city officials argued that limiting the ability of officers to initiate a pursuit impedes police investigations and emboldens suspected criminals to flee crime scenes before authorities can question them. A study in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin in 2010 said some officers can’t stomach allowing a suspect to drive off, even if it’s the safer option.

Under the new Washington law, pursuit can be undertaken for suspicion of a limited set of crimes: a violent offense, a sex offense, domestic violence-related offenses, driving under the influence of alcohol or trying to escape arrest. Vehicular pursuits, however, must be limited to situations where the chase subject poses serious harm to others.

Democratic Sen. John Lovick, of Mill Creek, a former state trooper and Snohomish County sheriff who sponsored the Washington bill, said the back-and-forth over pursuit policy represents a balancing act that is common in the shaping of law.

Adjustments over time, he said, are needed on the path to effective policing policy.

“I don’t think we went overboard,” Lovick said. “It brings it back to center. It gives officers the tools to do their jobs to the best of their ability.”

United States News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices was dismissed by a state judge Wednesday. The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its investigative reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a […]

19 hours ago

A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2, 2023...

Associated Press

Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A mass shooting that killed five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a home in a rural Texas community has left a trail of anguish and sorrow that extends to Honduras and includes two newly orphaned children. A manhunt for the gunman culminated in the arrest of 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza on […]

19 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles where mountain lions have been studied for two decades, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The 210-pound (95-kilogram) black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area south of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Suit targets Kentucky ban on gender-affirming care for youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several families on Wednesday challenged Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, claiming the prohibition interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children. They are asking that a judge block a portion of a sweeping measure passed this year by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature. The federal […]

19 hours ago

FILE - An American and Texas flag sit at half-staff outside of the Dallas Police Department headqua...

Associated Press

Ransomware attack affects Dallas police, court websites

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas was hit with a computer ransomware attack Wednesday that brought down its Police Department and City Hall websites and caused some jury trials to be canceled, officials said. The outage didn’t appear to affect 911 calls. However, it did cause problems with a computer-assisted dispatch system that is used to help […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases