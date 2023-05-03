Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Feds charge 45 people in takedown of 2 Minneapolis gangs

May 3, 2023, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities announced racketeering and other charges Wednesday against 45 members or associates of two major Minneapolis street gangs for crimes including seven homicides, plus numerous drug trafficking and firearms violations.

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said at a news conference that the takedown targeted the Highs, who are based in north Minneapolis, and the Bloods, who operate primarily on the south side. As for a third gang, the Lows, from a different part of north Minneapolis, he said charges against them are coming.

“Today’s announcement marks a fundamental change in how we address gang violence. Starting with these charges, we are prosecuting street gangs as the criminal organizations they are,” Luger said. He contrasted that with what he called a traditional local approach to prosecuting gun violence of charging offenders “crime by crime, shooting by shooting, case by case.”

All but two of the suspects are in custody, Luger said. Around two dozen of them were arrested in recent days, he said, while several were already in state or federal custody on other charges.

The charges name 28 members and associates of the Highs and 17 members and associates of the Bloods, who Luger alleged “engaged in a brutal and unrelenting trail of violence over the course of years,” including revenge killings, assaults and murders of innocent bystanders. Altogether, the indictments cover seven homicides and over a dozen other shootings, as well as alleged trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The killings included a 2020 shootout that left one person dead at the 200 Club in north Minneapolis and a fatal shooing outside William’s Pub in the Uptown entertainment district of south Minneapolis last April.

According to the indictments, the Highs have existed since around 2008 and have numerous “subsets.” New members are expected to “put in work,” which Luger said generally means shooting people. The Bloods have been around for decades and have two subsets, the Rolling 30s Bloods and the Outlaw Bloods, he added. Their new recruits are expected to fight, shoot or make money for the gang through drug sales, he said. He declined to give membership estimates or say how many more could face charges.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, is at the heart of the case, Luger said. Prosecutors are required to prove that the gangs are criminal enterprises, and that members participate through a pattern of racketeering that can include everything from state crimes such as assaults, robberies and murders, to federal violent crimes. This lets authorities prosecute all members together instead of one at a time, he said.

“This is a powerful and effective tool for dismantling criminal organization, and it carries its own set of penalties, including life in prison for gang members who commit murder,” Luger said. He said it’s the first time his office has used the RICO law against Minneapolis gangs.

Since crackdown on carjackings, prosecuting them as federal offenses.

Luger was joined at the news conference by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and Steven Dettelbach, director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

came to Minnesota to lead a struggling department last November from Newark, New Jersey, welcomed the federal help, saying shootings and other violence has become normalized for far too long — along with the harm suffered by vulnerable residents.

“There is absolutely nothing normal about the disgusting levels of violence and crime detailed in these complaints,” O’Hara said. “It is outrageous, it is entirely unacceptable, and it will not stand.”

United States News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices was dismissed by a state judge Wednesday. The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its investigative reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a […]

19 hours ago

A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2, 2023...

Associated Press

Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A mass shooting that killed five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a home in a rural Texas community has left a trail of anguish and sorrow that extends to Honduras and includes two newly orphaned children. A manhunt for the gunman culminated in the arrest of 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza on […]

19 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles where mountain lions have been studied for two decades, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The 210-pound (95-kilogram) black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area south of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Suit targets Kentucky ban on gender-affirming care for youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several families on Wednesday challenged Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, claiming the prohibition interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children. They are asking that a judge block a portion of a sweeping measure passed this year by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature. The federal […]

19 hours ago

FILE - An American and Texas flag sit at half-staff outside of the Dallas Police Department headqua...

Associated Press

Ransomware attack affects Dallas police, court websites

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas was hit with a computer ransomware attack Wednesday that brought down its Police Department and City Hall websites and caused some jury trials to be canceled, officials said. The outage didn’t appear to affect 911 calls. However, it did cause problems with a computer-assisted dispatch system that is used to help […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Feds charge 45 people in takedown of 2 Minneapolis gangs