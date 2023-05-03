Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Illinois city backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks

May 3, 2023, 2:04 PM

Barney Blacketer, 74, left, argues with Madison Thompson, 23, center, and Ariel Cravens, 23, outsid...

Barney Blacketer, 74, left, argues with Madison Thompson, 23, center, and Ariel Cravens, 23, outside the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building before members of the city council voted to approve an ordinance that would ban the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Danville, Ill. The Illinois city near its eastern border with Indiana on Tuesday banned the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, defying the state's Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union who have repeatedly warned that the move violates Illinois law's protection of abortion as a fundamental right. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois city on Tuesday banned the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, defying the state’s Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union, who have repeatedly warned that the move violates Illinois law’s protection of abortion as a fundamental right.

The ordinance passed the city council in Danville, near Illinois’ eastern border with Indiana, by one vote, a tiebreaker cast by Mayor Rickey Williams.

This is not the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned that local abortion restrictions have been adopted. Five local governments in Democrat-controlled New Mexico passed them, but the town in Ohio decided to rewrite its restrictions rather than defend them in court.

It’s not clear how Danville officials intend to enforce the ordinance. Illinois law has long shielded abortion rights. In 2019, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker went further, specifying that decisions about contraception and abortion are a fundamental right in the state.

The ordinance proposed in Danville followed public reports that an Indiana clinic planned to open a facility in the city, which is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the border. Indiana Republicans voted in August to ban abortion, but a legal challenge pending before the Indiana Supreme Court has kept the ban on hold since September.

In a statement released after Tuesday’s vote, Ameri Klafeta, director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project at the ACLU of Illinois, said Danville officials had approved an “unlawful and unenforceable ordinance.”

“Illinois has explicitly protected the right to abortion in this state, free from governmental interference, and Danville’s vote today is in clear violation of that law,” Klafeta said. “We are evaluating next steps to challenge this unlawful ordinance.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul separately warned Danville officials that state law clearly prevented the ordinance’s passage and said its approval risked “considerable legal liability and expenses.”

“The Illinois Attorney General’s Office will continue to closely monitor the status of the proposed ordinance and stands ready to take appropriate action to ensure that Illinois law, including the Reproductive Health Act, is adhered to by Danville and its elected officials,” Raoul, a Democrat, wrote in the letter dated Monday.

Photos and video footage showed opponents and supporters gathered outside Danville’s city hall building and filling the room where council members heard public comments during a four-hour meeting ahead of the tight vote.

Mark Lee Dickson, who oversees the Texas-based Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn organization, was among the supporters inside the council chambers for the vote, according to the Chicago Tribune. The organization has focused on pushing cities nationwide to ban abortion and was previously tied to 2021 efforts to do so in four Ohio cities.

Supportive members of the council amended the proposal Tuesday — adding that it would only take effect “when the city of Danville obtains a declaratory judgment from a court that it may enact and enforce” the ordinance, according to the Danville Commercial-News.

The city’s corporation counsel, though, warned that change would not shield the city from legal action.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N...

Associated Press

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices was dismissed by a state judge Wednesday. The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its investigative reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a […]

19 hours ago

A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2, 2023...

Associated Press

Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A mass shooting that killed five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a home in a rural Texas community has left a trail of anguish and sorrow that extends to Honduras and includes two newly orphaned children. A manhunt for the gunman culminated in the arrest of 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza on […]

19 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Jan. 8...

Associated Press

US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles where mountain lions have been studied for two decades, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The 210-pound (95-kilogram) black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area south of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Suit targets Kentucky ban on gender-affirming care for youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several families on Wednesday challenged Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, claiming the prohibition interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children. They are asking that a judge block a portion of a sweeping measure passed this year by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature. The federal […]

19 hours ago

FILE - An American and Texas flag sit at half-staff outside of the Dallas Police Department headqua...

Associated Press

Ransomware attack affects Dallas police, court websites

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas was hit with a computer ransomware attack Wednesday that brought down its Police Department and City Hall websites and caused some jury trials to be canceled, officials said. The outage didn’t appear to affect 911 calls. However, it did cause problems with a computer-assisted dispatch system that is used to help […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Illinois city backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks