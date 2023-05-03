Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi governor touts tax cuts, teacher pay raise, jobs

May 3, 2023, 1:42 PM

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters at a rally at Stribling Equipment in R...

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters at a rally at Stribling Equipment in Richland, MS., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Reeves is seeking reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told supporters at one of his first large-scale campaign events Wednesday that he has fulfilled promises to cut taxes, increase teacher pay and promote job development.

The Republican said Mississippi, with 3 million residents, is competing against larger states partly because he did not impose heavy restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have a message to those governors in New York and California and Illinois,” Reeves said, mentioning three states led by Democrats. “Mississippi is coming to take your jobs. And we have no intention of ever giving them back.”

His remark drew cheers from more than 200 supporters at a construction equipment dealership in the Jackson suburb of Richland. Reeves held a smaller campaign event Tuesday on the Gulf Coast, where he had a strong showing in the 2019 election.

Reeves, 48, is seeking a second term a governor. He previously served two terms as lieutenant governor and two as state treasurer. Early in his career, he was a financial portfolio manager.

During the event Wednesday, Reeves ignored his two challengers in the Aug. 8 Republican primary, neither of whom has held public office. David Grady Hardigree once managed a computer repair business, and Dr. John Witcher founded a group of fellow physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Reeves signed a law in 2022 saying state and local government agencies cannot withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reeves focused criticism Wednesday on Brandon Presley, the Democrat who will be on the ballot for governor in the Nov. 7 general election. Presley, 45, is finishing his fourth term as the elected public service commissioner for northern Mississippi. He previously served as mayor of Nettleton.

“We are not up against a local yokel, Mississippi Democrat,” Reeves said. “We are up against a national liberal machine. They are extreme. They are radical and vicious.”

Presley issued a statement Wednesday that criticized Reeves for taking part in fitness classes led by Paul Lacoste, a trainer who is among more than three dozen people or businesses being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The lawsuit, filed last year, seeks to recover welfare money that was misspent before Reeves became governor.

“Mississippians are fed up with Tate Reeves helping to funnel millions of dollars meant for working families to his celebrity friends and personal trainer while watching their rural hospitals on the brink of closure and feeling the squeeze from rising costs,” Presley said.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have the only gubernatorial races in the U.S. this year.

Democrats last elected a Mississippi governor in 1999. Republicans hold all statewide offices and supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Reeves started this year with nearly $2 million in one campaign fund and $5.9 million in another, according to records filed with the secretary of state’s office.

Presley started the year with $723,802, and his campaign announced Wednesday that he raised $1.35 million from January through April.

An independent candidate, Gwendolyn Gray, will be on the general election ballot. Gray has worked for a state agriculture extension service and a community action agency. She has not filed a campaign finance report.

United States News

Associated Press

Snake flips switch, stops traffic at Virginia intersection

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia. The snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday, the Prince William County Police Department said in a statement. […]

14 hours ago

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in At...

Associated Press

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility

One person was killed and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting at an Atlanta medical building.

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats continued efforts to protect abortion rights Wednesday as the state Legislature advanced a bill that would outlaw companies from retaliating against employees for receiving abortions. The bill passed along party lines in the Michigan House after previously having been approved by the Senate in March. It would amend the […]

14 hours ago

Abortion rights supporters gather at a rally at Bicentennial Plaza put on by Planned Parenthood Sou...

Associated Press

New North Carolina abortion limits on legislative fast track

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers began voting Wednesday on a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten North Carolina’s ban on the procedure from after 20 weeks to 12 weeks while creating new exceptions but also more requirements for pregnant women and physicians. The legislation, which emerged the previous day after months of private […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal ...

Associated Press

Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for an 84-year-old man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is asking a court to prevent any new information in the case from being made public. Andrew Lester is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13 after the 16-year-old confused Lester’s north […]

14 hours ago

FILE – Unionized hospitality workers wait in line to apply for unemployment benefits in Los Angel...

Associated Press

California companies pay higher taxes for unemployment debt

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One potential consequence of California’s ballooning budget deficit: Higher taxes for businesses, with increases possible every year for the next decade. Business owners pay a tax on each of their workers. The money goes into a fund that states use to pay unemployment benefits when people lose their jobs. During the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Mississippi governor touts tax cuts, teacher pay raise, jobs