Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers

May 3, 2023, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats continued efforts to protect abortion rights Wednesday as the state Legislature advanced a bill that would outlaw companies from retaliating against employees for receiving abortions.

The bill passed along party lines in the Michigan House after previously having been approved by the Senate in March. It would amend the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights act to prohibit employers from treating a worker differently for terminating a pregnancy.

“No one should lose their job or have to worry about their employment when making a decision that relates solely to their bodily autonomy,” said Democratic Rep. Felicia Brabec of Ann Arbor.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation, and has emerged as a leader in the movement to protect abortion rights.

Dr. Sarah Wallett, Michigan’s chief medical operating officer, testified in March during a Senate committee hearing in favor of the legislation.

“Whatever factors go into a person’s decision to end a pregnancy, it is certainly none of their bosses’ business,” Dr. Wallett said. “Having an abortion has no impact on somebody’s ability to perform a job.”

It would be the second time this year that Democrats have amended the state’s decades-old civil rights law. In March, Whitmer signed legislation that added LGBTQ+ protections by permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Since the fall of Roe last year, protecting abortion rights has been a priority for Michigan Democrats, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office. In last November’s midterms, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that enshrined abortion rights in the state’s Constitution.

Republicans who spoke out against the bill prior to the vote were opposed to legality of abortion as a whole and said it could be an infringement of religious freedoms. The Michigan Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Catholic church in Michigan, said in a statement that they were in “strong opposition” to the legislation.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and public services based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status.

United States News

Associated Press

Snake flips switch, stops traffic at Virginia intersection

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia. The snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday, the Prince William County Police Department said in a statement. […]

13 hours ago

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in At...

Associated Press

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

One person was killed and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting at an Atlanta medical building.

13 hours ago

FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal ...

Associated Press

Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for an 84-year-old man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is asking a court to prevent any new information in the case from being made public. Andrew Lester is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13 after the 16-year-old confused Lester’s north […]

13 hours ago

FILE – Unionized hospitality workers wait in line to apply for unemployment benefits in Los Angel...

Associated Press

California companies pay higher taxes for unemployment debt

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One potential consequence of California’s ballooning budget deficit: Higher taxes for businesses, with increases possible every year for the next decade. Business owners pay a tax on each of their workers. The money goes into a fund that states use to pay unemployment benefits when people lose their jobs. During the […]

13 hours ago

Former United Nations World Food Program Executive Director and Nobel Peace Prize winner David Beas...

Associated Press

Ex-UN food chief returns to South Carolina roots for speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time in 25 years, former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley stood before lawmakers in his home state and gave a speech Wednesday. His wasn’t a look back at old times, but a talk about his second career — combatting world hunger. While he shook hands and swapped stories, […]

13 hours ago

Victor Rosario, 65, stands next to a photo of himself at age 24 when he was on trial in 1982 for ar...

Associated Press

Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man gets $13M settlement

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent 32 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of setting a fire that killed eight people will receive $13 million from the city where he was arrested. Victor Rosario, 65, said Wednesday he has forgiven those who put him behind bars. “One of the things for […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers