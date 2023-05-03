Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

May 3, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting at a medical building in Midtown Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Atlanta police said the suspected shooter is believed to be Deion Patterson, 24, and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the suspect. He was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. He had a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across his front.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts to call 911. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of the Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

United States News

This image released by A24 shows Greta Lee, left, and Teo Yoo in a scene from "Past Lives." (Jon Pa...

Associated Press

Summer Movies: 6 breakout performances to watch

Anonymity can be an actor’s best friend, but this summer several talents are primed to make themselves known in major film roles, whether it’s losing the alien makeup, the protective shield of character work or the comforts of niche small-screen fandoms. Here are six actors bound to have audiences buzzing this summer at the movies. […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died this week after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan on Monday […]

12 hours ago

Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's attorney,...

Associated Press

Expert: Trump accuser shows signs of trauma, resilience

NEW YORK (AP) — A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that the writer accusing former President Donald Trump of rape shows common signs of trauma and has been able to move on with her life in part by blaming herself and leaning into her exuberant public persona. E. Jean Carroll has avoided intimate relationships, sometimes shutting […]

12 hours ago

In this 2018 file photo, soldiers with deploy concertina wire along the Southwest border of the Uni...

Kevin Stone

Former Arizona National Guard leader says Biden’s border troops plan is flawed

Retired Maj. Gen. Mick McGuire says the Biden administration’s plan to send federal troops to support border operations is flawed.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy

U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data. As a result, The Federal Trade Commision on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to a 2020 privacy order with Facebook — now called Meta […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Beach goers take to the waves on Waikiki Beach on June, 23, 2022, in Honolulu. Hawaii lawmak...

Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers fail to pass annual park fee for tourists

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have made tourists help pay for the protection of the state’s forests and wildlife even though the idea has widespread public and political support. Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate did not resolve their differences over the measure’s details in time for […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building