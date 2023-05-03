Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan

May 3, 2023, 9:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A man is accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin in return, federal prosecutors said.

William Giordani, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats. He has a detention hearing scheduled in federal court in Boston on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Harvard University’s police department received six calls regarding bombs and demand for payment on April 13, according to a campus police officer’s affidavit. The caller gave a location and a description of a device, which police found and destroyed. Police, who evacuated the area, said they found no other devices.

The device had a metal locking safe, a package of wire, a quantity of fireworks inside the safe, and a small rectangular box with wires attached to it, police said. It also had a yellow Home Depot sticker and another man’s name. A Home Depot store said someone by that name had allegedly placed an order for some of supplies found in the device.

Police said Giordani was allegedly seen on camera picking up the order at the store, and on surveillance video near where the device was found.

Giordani later told police that “all he did” was respond to a Craigslist ad and “just put some fireworks in a safe and put them at Harvard,” according to the affidavit.

He also said he spoke the person who placed the ad, who said he would be calling police to make a bomb threat to get money and would pay him, the affidavit said.

Police allege that Giordani placed a Craigslist ad posing as a parent of a Harvard student saying they needed someone to drop off supplies for their son. A contact number was the same one that Giordani allegedly used later, authorities said. He also allegedly left a receipt with the parent’s name inside the bag that police recovered.

.

United States News

Associated Press

Penalty reduced for man who took leaf blower from garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top court has overturned the burglary conviction of a man who stole a $500 leaf blower from a resident’s garage because the man did not use “force, stealth, or deception” to commit the crime. The unanimous decision announced Wednesday by the Ohio Supreme Court also vacated an 8- to 12-year […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol uses a tactic dubbed the “Kansas two step” to search vehicles — often from other states — when there is often no legitimate cause for the search, according to a lawsuit being heard this week in federal court. Shawna Maloney of Colorado recalled her fear after […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart ...

Associated Press

Walmart employee fatally shoots customer, investigators say

An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. According […]

9 hours ago

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Silo," premiering May 5. (...

Associated Press

Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ is a look at a future of life underground

NEW YORK (AP) — Dystopian storytelling goes underground this month with the arrival of Apple TV+’s “Silo,” a gripping, ambitious tale of Earth’s last population living far below the surface. Something terrible has happened to make the environment toxic so 10,000 people are hiding out in a massive, mile-deep underground silo until it’s safe to […]

9 hours ago

A firetruck sits outside the historic federal courthouse on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Savannah, G...

Associated Press

`Insufficient support’ blamed for courthouse floor collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Construction crews had placed “insufficient support” beneath part of an upper floor that collapsed during renovations on the 124-year-old federal courthouse in Savannah, according to the government agency overseeing the project. Three construction workers were injured April 11 when a section of the courthouse’s third floor gave out, causing them to […]

9 hours ago

A development of new homes in Eagleville, Pa., is shown on Friday, April 28, 2023. The Federal Rese...

Associated Press

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

NEW YORK (AP) — If, as expected, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again Wednesday in its drive to cool inflation, much of America will be directly affected. Rates on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans, which have been surging since the Fed began raising rates last year, all stand to rise even more. […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan