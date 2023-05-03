Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Infant, 2 others hospitalized after fire breaks out in Phoenix home

May 3, 2023, 5:33 AM | Updated: 6:14 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — An infant was in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a home in Phoenix overnight, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to a structure fire near 35th and Glendale avenues and found flames coming from the interior of the home, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

The occupants of the home evacuated before fire personnel arrived, the release said.

RELATED STORIES

The infant was taken to a hospital with first- and second-degree burns, while a young girl and a man in his 30s were taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Ground breaks on 100-bed temporary housing facility in Phoenix

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a temporary housing facility in Phoenix that will be used to assist older adults experiencing homelessness.

10 hours ago

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)...

Kevin Stone

As temperatures rise, over 200 Heat Relief Network locations open across Valley

The Maricopa Association of Governments and its partners operate the regional Heat Relief Network from May 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

10 hours ago

(KTAR News Luke Forstner photo)...

Luke Forstner

Phoenix Fire Department reminds parents of hot car dangers

The Valley got its first taste of triple-digit temperatures this year and it’s a reminder for parents to be cautious with kids and hot cars.

10 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)...

KTAR.com

Arizona border hospital out $26M for migrant care hopeful for payment source as Title 42 end nears

An Arizona hospital near the U.S.-Mexico border out millions for providing medical care to migrants is hopeful it will soon secure a source to pay for the treatments.

10 hours ago

(Facebook photo/Gila River Hotels & Casinos)...

KTAR.com

Gila River Resorts & Casinos hiring 700 positions for all Valley locations

Gila River Resorts & Casinos announced they are hosting job fairs in May and June to hire 700 positions for locations in the Valley.

10 hours ago

(Novus Innovation Corridor photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe entertainment district adds 5 new restaurants to mix

An plaza in Tempe is adding five new restaurants that range from breakfast to sushi in hopes of having major impact on the local economy.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Infant, 2 others hospitalized after fire breaks out in Phoenix home