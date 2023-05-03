ARIZONA NEWS
Infant, 2 others hospitalized after fire breaks out in Phoenix home
May 3, 2023, 5:33 AM | Updated: 6:14 am
PHOENIX — An infant was in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a home in Phoenix overnight, authorities said.
Fire personnel responded to a structure fire near 35th and Glendale avenues and found flames coming from the interior of the home, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
The occupants of the home evacuated before fire personnel arrived, the release said.
The infant was taken to a hospital with first- and second-degree burns, while a young girl and a man in his 30s were taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.
Crews have extinguished a house fire near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Rd. Three people have been transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. The fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/fBis5VBi5h
— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 3, 2023
No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
