Infant, 2 others hospitalized after fire breaks out in Phoenix home

PHOENIX — An infant was in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a home in Phoenix overnight, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to a structure fire near 35th and Glendale avenues and found flames coming from the interior of the home, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

The occupants of the home evacuated before fire personnel arrived, the release said.

The infant was taken to a hospital with first- and second-degree burns, while a young girl and a man in his 30s were taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews have extinguished a house fire near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Rd. Three people have been transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. The fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/fBis5VBi5h — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 3, 2023

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.