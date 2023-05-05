Close
Police take suspect into custody after woman’s death in Phoenix desert area

May 4, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a man into custody that they believe murdered 29-year-old Lauren Heike, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect is in his early 20s and was taken into custody near an apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. near Bell and Scottsdale roads. This was the suspect’s residence, Seargent Melissa Soliz, Phoenix police public affairs bureau, told reporters.

The suspect is currently at the police station and authorities expect to have more information on Friday.

“With this information, we hope the community can rest a little easier knowing this man is off the streets,” Soliz told reporters.

Detectives were investigating after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of Mayo Clinic in north Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department declared Heike dead after she was discovered around 10:45 a.m. near 65th Place and Libby Street.

Officers arrived at the scene following a call for an injured person.

An investigation involving the Phoenix Homicide Unit was launched after police secured the area.

She was discovered with trauma to her body about one mile southeast of Mayo Clinic Hospital and about three miles southeast of Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The suspect was outstanding, but homicide investigators were able to locate a short surveillance clip that was believed to have information revolving around the case, authorities said.

Police said the man in the video was the same man that was taken into custody on Thursday.

The person was described to have a dark complexion.

