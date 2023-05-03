Police seek suspect after woman’s death in Phoenix desert area

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of Mayo Clinic in north Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department declared 29-year-old Lauren Heike dead after she was discovered around 10:45 a.m. near 65th Place and Libby Street.

The suspect remains outstanding, but homicide investigators were able to locate a short surveillance clip that is believed to have information revolving around the case, authorities said.

The person was described to have a dark complexion.

NEW: Phoenix PD has released video of a person of interest in the death of 29yo Lauren Heike. Her body was found near a trail in North Phoenix. PD says this person has a dark complexion & was near the area of the crime. They believe they have info related to the case. @12News pic.twitter.com/u3SKDwpOXv — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 3, 2023

Officers arrived at the scene following a call for an injured person.

An investigation involving the Phoenix Homicide Unit was launched after police secured the area.

Her body was discovered with trauma to her body about one mile southeast of Mayo Clinic Hospital and about three miles southeast of Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.