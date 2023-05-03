Gila River Resorts & Casinos hiring 700 positions for all Valley locations

PHOENIX — Gila River Resorts & Casinos announced they are hosting job fairs in May and June to hire 700 positions for locations in the Valley.

The four locations will include Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, Vee Quiva and the soon-to-be-open Santan Mountain Casino, according to a press release.

“With the opportunity to hire and train 700 new team members, it was only natural to elevate the experience by upgrading our technology with a fun and unique program,” Dominic Orozco, president and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos, said in the release.

“The virtual reality program gives us the opportunity to teach Gila River’s mission, history and values through a memorable and innovative experience. We couldn’t be more excited for the Santan Mountain grand opening and to welcome new Moment Makers to the Gila River family.”

Once offered a position, employees will undergo virtual reality training. This is designed to give an overview of each property without traveling to each location.

Interested candidates are asked to apply online, bring two forms of identification and four references to the job fairs for same-day interviews.

Applicants can learn more about Gila River Resorts & Casinos, job fair times and job opportunities online.

