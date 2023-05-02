Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Corruption toll’: Federal jury convicts 4 at bribery trial

May 2, 2023, 4:22 PM

Former ComEd executive John Hooker leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on Tuesday, May 2,...

Former ComEd executive John Hooker leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after his verdict is read. Federal jurors convicted all four defendants of bribery at their trial which provided an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors said involved the state’s largest electric utility and, at the time, one of its most powerful politicians. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jurors on Tuesday convicted all four defendants of bribery conspiracy at their trial in Chicago that provided an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors said involved the state’s largest electric utility and, at the time, one of its most powerful politicians.

It’s a resounding win for U.S. prosecutors in one of the biggest corruption trials in Illinois since former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 in the same federal courthouse, including on charges he sought to sell President Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat.

During a month and a half of testimony, prosecutors sought to prove two former ComEd executives, a former utility consultant and a longtime government insider arranged contracts, jobs and money for associates of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — once one of the nation’s most powerful legislators — to ensure proposed bills boosting ComEd profits became law.

Madigan, 81, has been indicted in the case, though his own trial is scheduled for next year. He wasn’t in court during the just-ended trial but featured in much of the key evidence. The across-the-board convictions Tuesday may not bode well for his prospects when he gets to trial.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Amarjeet Bhachu called the four defendants “grand masters of corruption,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Defense attorneys argued their clients were engaged in run-of-the-mill lobbying and never crossed lines into illegality.

The defendants were onetime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty.

Jurors deliberated for several days before returning with the sweeping convictions. Bribery conspiracy, the headline count in the case, carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Bhachu likened the alleged conspiracy to a toll that drivers pay to continue their journey on state highways, and suggested Madigan was the gatekeeper. “It was a corruption toll to make sure that Mr. Madigan was not an obstacle to their legislative agenda,” said Bhachu, according to the Chicago Tribune. “And they paid that toll every month, from 2011 to 2019, when they were caught.”

Evidence in the government’s case included secret recordings of Madigan and others. Defense lawyers singled out a star government witness, ex-ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, alleging federal agents frightened him into cooperating, which included making secret recordings.

“We are here because the government scared Fidel Marquez to death,” Hooker’s lawyer, Jacqueline Jacobson, told jurors in her closing.

Marquez is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to bribery conspiracy.

Madigan was indicted in 2022 on charges that included racketeering and bribery. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

United States News

Associated Press

Autopsy finds Cash App founder died from pierced heart

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cash App founder Bob Lee died during surgery from stab wounds that pierced his heart and a lung, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday that also shows he had alcohol and drugs in his system. Doctors at San Francisco General Hospital tried for hours to close the wounds in Lee’s […]

16 hours ago

Recovery work is shown at the scene of a train derailment along Hwy 35 Thursday, April 27, 2023 in ...

Associated Press

BNSF tracks back in service after Wisconsin dedrailment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Railroad tracks damaged after a BNSF Railway freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin have been repaired and returned to service, rail and government officials say. BNSF contractors made repairs and reopened the line Saturday, BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said. “They’ve got that all repaired and they’re at full speed already, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsbor...

Associated Press

Court hears appeal by prosecutor suspended by DeSantis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal appeals judges on Tuesday heard arguments over whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrongly suspended an elected state prosecutor last year after comments he made opposing abortion prosecutions. The three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in an appeal filed by Andrew Warren in seeking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede

A deadly stampede that killed three at a rap concert in upstate New York was likely exacerbated by a crowd of people trying to get into the venue just as thousands of concertgoers who were inside were trying to exit, according to a report released Tuesday by public safety officials. The crowd surge erupted at […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail on April 22 has been found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans, authorities announced Tuesday. A security guard patrolling the truck stop Sunday morning found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup more than a week after he and three […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Deontay Wilder, right, fights Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship boxing match Oct. 9, ...

Associated Press

Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police early Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers, authorities said. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

‘Corruption toll’: Federal jury convicts 4 at bribery trial