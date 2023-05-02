Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Court hears appeal by prosecutor suspended by DeSantis

May 2, 2023, 4:05 PM

FILE - This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsbor...

FILE - This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. Federal appeals judges on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, heard arguments over whether DeSantis wrongly suspended the elected state prosecutor last year after comments he made opposing abortion prosecutions. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal appeals judges on Tuesday heard arguments over whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrongly suspended an elected state prosecutor last year after comments he made opposing abortion prosecutions.

The three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in an appeal filed by Andrew Warren in seeking to regain his job. The Republican governor last year suspended Warren, a twice-elected state attorney for Florida’s Hillsborough County and a Democrat, accusing him of neglect of duty.

DeSantis suspended Warren last year over the elected prosecutor’s signing of a six weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis has used his executive powers to promote an aggressive conservative agenda, as he eyes a potential White House bid.

An attorney for Warren argued that DeSantis punished Warren for being a dissenting voice, violating his constitutional right to free speech, and nullifying the election that brought Warren to office.

“Hundreds of thousands of Floridians voted to elect Andrew Warren because they agreed with the beliefs and the viewpoints that he expressed. Governor DeSantis canceled Mr. Warren and every single vote that was cast for him because Mr. Warren’s viewpoints don’t follow the governor’s preferred orthodoxy,” Warren’s attorney David O’Neil argued.

O’Neil said the only proper remedy is to reinstate Warren to office.

The two sides presented diverging interpretations of the governor’s motives as well as a judge’s January ruling dismissing Warren’s lawsuit.

“There was abundant evidence that conduct was driving this decision,” Henry Whitaker, solicitor general for Florida, told the panel.

Two of the judges on the panel questioned Warren’s lawyer whether the reasons cited by DeSantis, and later cited in the judge’s decision dismissing Warren’s lawsuit, were about performance or speech and where is the dividing line between the two.

Judge Kevin Newsom said the abortion statement sounds “pretty close” to blanket non-prosecution agreement.

“Whether or not the abortion commitment is, or is not, a true blue blanket non-prosecution policy, we’re still in conduct land and not in speech land, it seems to me,” Newsom said.

O’Neil responded that the statement was about Warren’s “political viewpoint” and that DeSantis punished Warren because he didn’t like that viewpoint.

Warren issued a statement after the arguments, saying, “from the beginning, we’ve believed that the law is on our side, and we hope that the court sees it this way.”

“I’ve spent my career as a prosecutor, serving my community, state, and country. I believe with every fiber of my being in fighting for our freedoms, our democracy, and the rule of law — and that’s what this fight is about,” Warren said.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, in dismissing Warren’s lawsui t in January, wrote that federal law prevents him from returning the prosecutor to office.

United States News

Associated Press

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede

A deadly stampede that killed three at a rap concert in upstate New York was likely exacerbated by a crowd of people trying to get into the venue just as thousands of concertgoers who were inside were trying to exit, according to a report released Tuesday by public safety officials. The crowd surge erupted at […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail on April 22 has been found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans, authorities announced Tuesday. A security guard patrolling the truck stop Sunday morning found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup more than a week after he and three […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Deontay Wilder, right, fights Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship boxing match Oct. 9, ...

Associated Press

Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police early Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers, authorities said. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 202...

Associated Press

Florida man charged with throwing explosive at Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man accused of setting off an explosive and injuring several police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday, officials said. Daniel Ball, 38, of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested in Inverness, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Orlando, according to court documents. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge ruled on Tuesday that a recently passed state law banning abortion clinics cannot take effect on Wednesday as scheduled while the court deliberates over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. Judge Andrew Stone’s decision to grant Planned Parenthood’s request will allow the four clinics that provide abortions […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord’s 2008 murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried, authorities said Tuesday. Police said Tony Ray Peralta, 37, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail on suspicion of murder. They said Peralta […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Court hears appeal by prosecutor suspended by DeSantis