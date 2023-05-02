Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede

May 2, 2023, 4:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A deadly stampede that killed three at a rap concert in upstate New York was likely exacerbated by a crowd of people trying to get into the venue just as thousands of concertgoers who were inside were trying to exit, according to a report released Tuesday by public safety officials.

The crowd surge erupted at GloRilla’s March 5 show, held in a decommissioned armory in Rochester.

Concertgoers told investigators that people panicked after hearing noises that sounded like gunfire. The investigation turned up no physical or video evidence, nor eyewitness accounts of gunshots, leaving the cause of the stampede unexplained.

But the report, released by Rochester police, described a chaotic situation at the Rochester Main Street Armory in the final minutes of the show.

With about 20 minutes remaining before the concert’s end, as many as 200 fans were still outside the venue, trying to get inside. Some people said they had VIP tickets. Eventually, almost the whole crowd was able to “overtake security” and get inside the building foyer, police said.

“Security attempted to create a stronghold on the inner, wooden doors, to maintain this crowd in the entryway,” the police report said. As the concert concluded at around 11 p.m., thousands of people trying to exit met the crowd trying to get in, the police report said. “This ‘traffic jam’ is one of the likely contributing factors to the stampede as people still within the main concert hall began to push toward the front doors.”

The findings were made public a day after city officials announced that investigators had found no basis for criminal charges related to the disaster.

The public safety investigation of the venue was hampered partly by a lack of security camera video, the report said.

Only two working cameras were found by investigators. The venue owner told authorities that the majority of the cameras inside the venue were “dummy cameras” that did not record. Technicians found that a video recording system hadn’t had any videos saved to it since 2014, the report said.

When the crowds eventually cleared, police found several people had been trampled. Killed in the crush were Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse; Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo; and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester.

An Armory manager estimated there were 3,900 people inside the venue, which has a capacity of 5,000. The venue owner at the time of the concert, citing his attorney’s advice, declined to provide a more accurate headcount, the report said. A Health Department investigator told police that a subpoena would be issued to the owner and promoter to determine attendance.

Scott Donaldson, the armory’s owner at the time of the concert, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The armory was sold to a new owner in March, the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported.

The report said the city is now considering additional licensing conditions to increase safety and security at entertainment venues. On the night of the concert, eight Rochester police officers were stationed outside of the Armory. The Armory and the performer, GloRilla, provided security inside.

—-

Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y.

United States News

Associated Press

Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail on April 22 has been found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans, authorities announced Tuesday. A security guard patrolling the truck stop Sunday morning found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup more than a week after he and three […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Deontay Wilder, right, fights Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship boxing match Oct. 9, ...

Associated Press

Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police early Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers, authorities said. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 202...

Associated Press

Florida man charged with throwing explosive at Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man accused of setting off an explosive and injuring several police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday, officials said. Daniel Ball, 38, of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested in Inverness, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Orlando, according to court documents. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge ruled on Tuesday that a recently passed state law banning abortion clinics cannot take effect on Wednesday as scheduled while the court deliberates over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. Judge Andrew Stone’s decision to grant Planned Parenthood’s request will allow the four clinics that provide abortions […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord’s 2008 murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried, authorities said Tuesday. Police said Tony Ray Peralta, 37, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail on suspicion of murder. They said Peralta […]

16 hours ago

South Carolina Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, left, asks questions about a bill detailing how cer...

Associated Press

South Carolina Democrats frustrated over no hate crime law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in the South Carolina Senate turned debate about a bill to set guidelines for history curriculum on subjects like slavery and segregation into discussion about why the body can’t take a vote on a hate crimes bill. South Carolina and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede