Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans

May 2, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail on April 22 has been found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans, authorities announced Tuesday.

A security guard patrolling the truck stop Sunday morning found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup more than a week after he and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Grayson is the third escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Dylan Arrington killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27 after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas.

Investigators recovered drug paraphernalia in the truck where Grayson was found. But his cause of death will not be determined until results from an autopsy report are returned. Investigators have not found any signs of foul play, Jones said.

Jones said a family member may have given Grayson access to the pickup truck after the man escaped from jail. He had been incarcerated for grand larceny, possession and sale of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm, according to WLBT-TV.

Investigators are still searching for Corey Harrison, 22, the lone escapee who has not died or been arrested.

Raynes has been extradited to Mississippi, but he had not arrived as of Tuesday afternoon. He will be rebooked at the Raymond Detention Center, but it is unclear whether he will stay at the facility for the remainder of his sentence. He will face additional charges for escape and auto theft, Jones said.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

“As it relates to the uproar this has caused in the community, I understand the people’s concern regarding the facility,” Jones said. “We have taken all of the measurements necessary to prevent this from happening again.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

United States News

FILE - Deontay Wilder, right, fights Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship boxing match Oct. 9, ...

Associated Press

Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police early Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers, authorities said. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 202...

Associated Press

Florida man charged with throwing explosive at Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man accused of setting off an explosive and injuring several police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday, officials said. Daniel Ball, 38, of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested in Inverness, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Orlando, according to court documents. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge ruled on Tuesday that a recently passed state law banning abortion clinics cannot take effect on Wednesday as scheduled while the court deliberates over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. Judge Andrew Stone’s decision to grant Planned Parenthood’s request will allow the four clinics that provide abortions […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord’s 2008 murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried, authorities said Tuesday. Police said Tony Ray Peralta, 37, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail on suspicion of murder. They said Peralta […]

16 hours ago

South Carolina Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, left, asks questions about a bill detailing how cer...

Associated Press

South Carolina Democrats frustrated over no hate crime law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in the South Carolina Senate turned debate about a bill to set guidelines for history curriculum on subjects like slavery and segregation into discussion about why the body can’t take a vote on a hate crimes bill. South Carolina and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas man suing over abortion accused of abuse in court docs

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man who filed a lawsuit in Texas against three women he said helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion is accused in a new court filing of using the lawsuit as an extension of the manipulative, controlling and emotionally abusive behavior he displayed toward her during their marriage. Marcus […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans