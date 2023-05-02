Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas man suing over abortion accused of abuse in court docs

May 2, 2023, 3:06 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man who filed a lawsuit in Texas against three women he said helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion is accused in a new court filing of using the lawsuit as an extension of the manipulative, controlling and emotionally abusive behavior he displayed toward her during their marriage.

Marcus Silva had found the first pill that begins a medication abortion while secretly going through his then-wife’s purse last summer but instead of talking to her about it or throwing it away, he took photos of text messages on her phone between her and two of her friends, according to a document filed Monday on behalf of those friends, who are two of the defendants in Silva’s lawsuit.

The filing, which asks for Silva’s claims to be dismissed, says Silva broke the law by accessing his wife’s phone without her consent, and invaded her friends’ privacy by reading her text exchanges with them.

“He wasn’t interested in stopping her from terminating a possible pregnancy,” the filing said. “Instead, he wanted to obtain evidence he could use against her if she refused to stay under his control, which is precisely what he tried to do.”

Silva’s lawsuit, filed in March in Galveston County, says one of the two friends arranged the delivery of the abortion medication through the third woman, who is also named as a defendant.

Houston attorney Rusty Hardin is representing the two defendants who were friends with Silva’s wife. Hardin’s two clients, the filing says, talked to Silva’s wife about her options, shared information on resources and supported her decision to self-administer abortion medication.

Silva’s wife filed for divorce in May 2022, but continued to live with him, the filing said. She took the medication in July 2022, weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion that had been in place since 1973. Their divorce was finalized this February and Silva filed the lawsuit the next month.

Silva’s lawsuit is another test of state-enforced abortion bans since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. Texas has one of the strictest bans in the country, outlawing the procedure in nearly every case with the exception of medical emergencies.

Texas law protects women who get an abortion from being held liable.

Silva is being represented by Jonathan Mitchell — a former Texas solicitor general who helped create one of the state’s abortion bans. Mitchell did not immediately return a call for comment on Tuesday.

United States News

This undated photo released by the FBI (Houston) shows Francisco Oropeza. A manhunt continues for O...

Associated Press

Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard. Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Signs point to the entrance on the last day of early voting before the midterm election as a...

Associated Press

Almost half of midterm voters cast ballots early or by mail

  Almost half of all voters in the 2022 midterm elections cast their ballots before Election Day either by mail or through early voting, with Asian and Hispanic voters leading the way, according to new data the U.S. Census Bureau released Tuesday. The heavy use of both early voting and voting by mail occurred even […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest

SEATTLE (AP) — A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, according to University of Washington officials. University officials said on Twitter Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died Monday on the mountain. He was climbing the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides. Company officials said […]

19 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert F...

Associated Press

Alabama church shooter gets life for killing 3 at potluck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of three people at an Alabama church dinner in June. Robert Findlay Smith, 71, pleaded guilty to capital murder and waived his right to appeal, AL.com reported. Smith was indicted in the June 16, 2022, shootings […]

19 hours ago

FILE- California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif....

Associated Press

California bill advances, requiring Big Tech to pay for news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta might soon have to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content under a proposed California measure attempting to save local journalism. The bill, which cleared an important Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday with bipartisan support, would require Google and Meta […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge mulls whether voting machine case should go to trial

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s voting machines say they are unconstitutional and should be scrapped in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. State election officials dismiss their concerns as unfounded and argue that the state’s voting system is safe and secure. The arguments are at the center of a long-running lawsuit challenging the Dominion Voting […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Texas man suing over abortion accused of abuse in court docs