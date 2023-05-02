Close
Country band Old Dominion announces new tour with stop in Glendale

May 2, 2023, 4:00 PM

Old Dominion lead singer Matt Ramsey, left, and bass player Geoff Sprung perform during the CMT Mus...

Old Dominion lead singer Matt Ramsey, left, and bass player Geoff Sprung perform during the CMT Music Awards outdoor stage at the Walk of Fame Park on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

PHOENIX — The post-modern country band Old Dominion announced it is coming to Glendale with a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in October.

The No Bad Vibes tour will come to Glendale on Oct. 26 as a part of the nationwide visit, the band announced in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from the band’s website.

The mega tour will start in Georgia on May 4 and end in Hawaii in January 2024.

The band announced the tour after its ACM nomination for Group of the Year — the eighth straight nomination — an award it is the five-time defending champs of.

Reigning from Nashville, Old Dominion has achieved eight No. 1 singles on country radio, over one billion streams, multiple platinum and gold single certifications and headlined arenas around the world.

The band also won “Album of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards and “Favorite Country Duo or Group” at the 2022 American Music Awards, according to the release.

