Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Missouri man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 participation

May 2, 2023, 1:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who argued that cases against him and other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 50, of Polo, was found guilty in January of two misdemeanors related to entering the U.S. Capitol, the Kansas City Star reported.

Cruz also must serve one year of supervised release and pay $500 restitution.

Before he was convicted, Cruz filed two petitions arguing that his rights to free speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures were being violated. The judge denied both motions.

Cruz rode his motorcycle to Washington D.C. for his sentencing and created social media sites to raise funds for his legal bills.

Prosecutors said Cruz entered the U.S. Capitol building with others and roamed around for about 7 minutes before leaving. They argued his lack of remorse and continued downplaying of the rioters’ actions justified a jail sentence. They had sought a 1-year prison sentence.

United States News

Associated Press

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is banning natural gas stoves and heating systems in most new buildings, a policy that’s part of a national movement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The law negotiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Manatees float in a canal at Port Everglades, Jan. 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Severa...

Associated Press

Groups to sue federal officials over manatee protection

MIAMI (AP) — Several conservation groups announced Tuesday that they’re planning to sue federal wildlife officials, citing a failure to protect the West Indian manatee following record death rates in recent years. The Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper and Frank S. González García filed a notice of their […]

14 hours ago

Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the ope...

Associated Press

Another Met Gala in the books, so how did they do on theme?

NEW YORK (AP) — In vintage couture and a world of Chanel-inspired camellias. In pearls, chains and black ties, especially those worn by women, the A-list crowd at the embracing Karl Lagerfeld, the man of the evening on fashion’s biggest night. Most. Not all. Over-the-top dressing on the first Monday in May isn’t dead. Misinterpreting […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreig...

Associated Press

DeSantis immigration bill approved by Florida GOP lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature on Tuesday approved a sweeping immigration bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, bolstering the Republican’s controversial migrant-relocation program as he prepares to announce a presidential run. The GOP-controlled House gave the proposal final passage on a party-line vote with Republicans in support. It passed the Senate last week […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — An elevator mechanic’s failure to execute basic safety procedures caused an elevator at a New York City building to plunge six stories and crush a co-worker to death, prosecutors said Tuesday. Mechanic Peter Milatz, 67, was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the Feb. 18, 2021 death of apprentice mechanic Joseph […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers: ‘Rotten egg’ smell before chocolate factory blast

Workers at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory smelled “rotten eggs” before a powerful natural gas explosion that leveled one building, heavily damaged another and killed seven people, federal safety officials said Tuesday in a preliminary report. The National Transportation Safety Board’s five-paragraph account of the earlier reporting by The Associated Press and other media outlets that […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Missouri man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 participation