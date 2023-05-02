Close
Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

May 2, 2023, 12:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge.

Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The number of weapons this defendant possessed, despite being a prohibited person, combined with his drug dealing makes his conduct even more egregious,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Agents in 2022 discovered marijuana, ammunition and 18 firearms in the basement. Cornwell was not charged with a drug crime.

Cornwell “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing last year.

