Woman driving wrong way in Phoenix killed in fiery head-on collision

May 2, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A woman who was driving the wrong way on a Phoenix street Monday afternoon died in a fiery head-on collision, authorities said.

Crystal Conover, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Conover’s vehicle caught fire after colliding with a truck around 1:45 p.m., police said.

“Before the collision, Conover was going east on Thunderbird Road in the westbound lanes and collided head on with a truck,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.

“Conover was involved in at least one other collision prior to this crash.”

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Police said it wasn’t known if impairment was involved. Conover may have been involved in a family altercation before the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

