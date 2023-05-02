ARIZONA NEWS
Woman driving wrong way in Phoenix killed in fiery head-on collision
May 2, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A woman who was driving the wrong way on a Phoenix street Monday afternoon died in a fiery head-on collision, authorities said.
Crystal Conover, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Conover’s vehicle caught fire after colliding with a truck around 1:45 p.m., police said.
“Before the collision, Conover was going east on Thunderbird Road in the westbound lanes and collided head on with a truck,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.
“Conover was involved in at least one other collision prior to this crash.”
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
Police said it wasn’t known if impairment was involved. Conover may have been involved in a family altercation before the crash, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
