PHOENIX — Maricopa County announced Monday it has approved the extension of an agreement with the city of Phoenix to supply temporary shelter services to dozens of individuals experiencing homelessness.

The agreement will extend operations of the heat relief station located at 28th and Washington streets through January 2025, Maricopa County said in a press release.

“This partnership with city of Phoenix ensures people experiencing homelessness will have a safe place to rest and recover during our hottest months. That’s reason enough to extend this partnership,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

“But what’s really encouraging to me is that so many of the people who have utilized these shelter services are able to then transition to permanent housing.”

The extension adds $4.7 million to the county’s original $2 million contribution for the facility, bringing the total to $6.7 million. Funding for the project comes from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment.

The shelter, which can serve up to 200 people, provides meals, shower facilities and substance use and mental health services, the release said. It also has accommodations for pets that belong to those who stay there.

“The folks we’re seeing at these shelters need more than protection from the weather or a safe place to sleep,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in the release.

“They need someone who cares, someone who believes in them and someone who can connect them to services that can get them into a more stable situation. That’s what this partnership is all about.”

Since May 2022, nearly 1,000 people have accepted services at the heat relief station.

