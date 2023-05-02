Close
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

May 2, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shot was fired at a Memphis television station on Tuesday, but no one was wounded, the station said.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired at about 11:30 a.m. and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shot was fired from inside or outside of the station, or what the intended target might have been. A police spokeswoman said she would provide more information when it was available.

Police said the armed suspect was inside a nearby hamburger restaurant and advised the public to stay out of the area. A SWAT team was attempting to take the suspect into custody, the station said.

The university issued an advisory telling students and faculty to shelter indoors. It later said that normal campus activity could resume, but that the area of the restaurant should still be avoided.

