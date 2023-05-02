Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-Maine governor hopeful to plead guilty in child porn case

May 2, 2023, 9:48 AM

FILE - Independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler speaks at a news conference, Nov. 3, 2010, ...

FILE - Independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler speaks at a news conference, Nov. 3, 2010, in Portland, Maine. The wealthy former gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of child pornography plans to change his plea next month in Hancock County. The hearing for Cutler, who previously pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Superior Court, a court clerk said Tuesday, April 11. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joel Page, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who came close to being elected governor of Maine in 2010 is expected to plead guilty to possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse and to serve nine months in prison, according to a court document.

Eliot Cutler, 76, is due in an Ellsworth courtroom on Thursday, where he’s expected to plead guilty to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, according to terms of the agreement hammered out with prosecutors. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, but the sentencing memorandum filed Monday by Cutler’s attorney calls for him to get a four-year term with all but nine months suspended.

The judge would still need to approve of the deal.

The sentencing memorandum describes Cutler’s rise to prominence and subsequent fall because of his addiction to pornography, with Cutler acknowledging that he downloaded hundreds of images and videos at a time — so many that he didn’t have time to watch them all.

Cutler takes responsibility for possessing those images and videos, his attorney wrote, noting that Cutler never engaged in inappropriate conduct with children.

“Eliot has and will accept total and full responsibility for his crimes for which he feels deeply ashamed,” his attorney, Walter McKee, wrote. “He recognizes the great harm he caused to those whose images he viewed, as well as the harm to his own family by committing his crimes.”

Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger previously said there will be “some level of incarceration” for Cutler. He didn’t immediately respond to a Tuesday email seeking comment.

Cutler used his personal wealth to bankroll two campaigns for governor as an independent. He lost by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage in 2010 and lost again by a wider margin in 2014.

Cutler got a taste of politics as an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie, of Maine, and later served as former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues.

He went on to serve as an environmental attorney and helped found a law firm in Washington before returning to Maine to run for governor.

Cutler, who remains free on bail, was arrested last year at his waterfront home in Brooklin, a coastal community 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Portland.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP

United States News

Associated Press

Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — An elevator mechanic’s failure to execute basic safety procedures caused an elevator at a New York City building to plunge six stories and crush a co-worker to death, prosecutors said Tuesday. Mechanic Peter Milatz, 67, was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the Feb. 18, 2021 death of apprentice mechanic Joseph […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers: ‘Rotten egg’ smell before chocolate factory blast

Workers at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory smelled “rotten eggs” before a powerful natural gas explosion that leveled one building, heavily damaged another and killed seven people, federal safety officials said Tuesday in a preliminary report. The National Transportation Safety Board’s five-paragraph account of the earlier reporting by The Associated Press and other media outlets that […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Idaho Supreme Court justice to retire, cites low salary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner has announced his resignation, telling the governor that the relatively low pay has made it necessary to return to private practice. The Idaho Legislature gave most state employees cost-of-living raises of up to 7% last year, but refused to approve any raises for judges, and […]

13 hours ago

This image courtesy of the National Park Service shows University of Miami graduate student Devon F...

Associated Press

Underwater cemetery found off Dry Tortugas National Park

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Archeologists have found the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island in Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico. While only one grave has been identified, historical records indicate dozens of people — mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge. Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 […]

13 hours ago

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Associated Press

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school. Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Ex-Maine governor hopeful to plead guilty in child porn case