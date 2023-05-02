Close
State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

May 2, 2023, 9:09 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The video prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off.

