Jonas Brothers announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

PHOENIX — The Jonas Brothers announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on their latest tour, where they’ll find themselves performing five albums each night.

The band made of up three brothers will bring “The Tour,” as they are calling it, to Footprint Center on Sept. 6.

Ticket sales will begin with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans must register online by 7:59 p.m. Saturday for a chance to buy presale tickets May 9 starting at 10 a.m. Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets or an access code to the Verified Fan presale.

If any seats remain, they will go on sale to the general public May 12.

“As we’re planning this world tour that we’re going to embark on … we’ve decided ‘What are we doing? Why are we not playing five albums each night in a different city?'” the Jonas Brothers said in an Instagram post.

The North American tour announcement comes ahead of the band releasing its newest album, otherwise known as “The Album,” which is set to be released on May 12.

The pop-rock group first rose to fame in the 2000s, with “S.O.S.,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000” and “Lovebug” making its way onto Billboard’s Hot 100 music chart.

After disbanding in 2013 and a period of solo performances, the group reunited in 2019 and released its album “Happiness Begins.”

Since then, “Only Human,” “Play My Music” and “Sucker” have garnered among the most plays on music streaming service Spotify.

The last time the Jonas Brothers hit a Valley stage was October 2021 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion, on their “Remember This” tour, according to Setlist.fm.

Also on Sept. 6, Grammy-winning rapper Drake will host his second performance in the Valley at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.