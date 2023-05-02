Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision on 19th Avenue in Phoenix

May 2, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision on a Phoenix street Monday morning, authorities said.

Michelle Yazzie, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 5 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Yazzie apparently was trying to cross 19th Avenue outside the crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound vehicle, police said.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, but speed may have been a factor, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

