Peoria police arrest 2 suspects in fake gas company worker burglary case

PHOENIX — Two men have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Peoria home last month while posing as gas company workers, authorities said Monday.

Garrison Peters, 32, was arrested at his Glendale residence April 20, and Jarrad Gibson, 25, of Youngtown was taken into custody in Peoria on April 28, the Peoria Police Department said.

The suspects allegedly were wearing yellow reflective vests when they knocked on the door of a home near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road the morning of April 17, police said.

They are accused of forcing their way inside, assaulting a resident and burglarizing the residence, police said.

The suspects drove off in the victim’s black 2006 Ford F-150 truck, which was later recovered.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Peters and Gibson have been booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, auto theft and burglary, police said.

